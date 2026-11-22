Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rahul Vaidya criticized celebrities staging fake breakups for promotions.

His post sparked debate amid Avinash-Eisha relationship speculation.

Vaidya later clarified his comments weren't for the rumoured couple.

He subsequently deleted both Instagram stories, fueling further discussion.

Rahul Vaidya has sparked a social media debate after sharing a strongly worded post targeting celebrities who allegedly stage breakups for money or brand promotions. His remarks drew attention because they came amid ongoing speculation about the relationship between actors Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh. Rahul later clarified that his comments were not directed at the rumoured couple, but at celebrities he believes have used breakups as a promotional tactic.

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Rahul Vaidya Takes A Dig At Celebrities Over Fake Breakups

In an Instagram Story, Rahul criticised celebrity couples who, according to him, stage breakups in exchange for money or brand promotion deals. He didn't mince his words, describing such celebrities as '2 Kaudi Ke Log'.

He wrote, "Jo celebs kuch paison ya brand promotion le liye apne breakup ka jhooth drama karte hain, woh sabse bade '2 kaudi ke log' hain. Woh pyaar ke layal nahi hain." [Celebrities who stage fake breakup dramas for money or brand promotions are the most despicable people. They are not worthy of love.]

The post surfaced amid growing speculation about Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh's relationship. The two actors have reportedly deleted pictures featuring each other from their social media accounts and unfollowed one another, further fuelling rumours of a split. Given the timing of Rahul's remarks, social media users began wondering if his cryptic post was aimed at the rumoured couple.

(Image Source: Instagram/@rahulvaidyarkv)

However, Rahul Vaidya then shared another story to clarify his intension.

He wrote, "Ye Avinash aur Eisha ke liye nahi hai! Ye unn sabhi couples ke lie hai, jinhone pehle brand deal ke liye aisa kiya hai!" [This is not directed at Avinash and Eisha! It is about all those couples who have pulled off such stunts in the past for brand deals!]

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Rahul Vaidya Deletes Instagram Story

Rahul has since deleted the Instagram Stories, although screenshots of his comments continue to circulate online. The decision to remove the posts has added another talking point, with social media users reacting to both his initial criticism and his subsequent clarification.

On the work front, Rahul is currently appearing in the show Pati Patni Aur Panga 2 alongside his wife, Disha Parmar.