Rishabh Pant produced a sensational batting performance in the first Test between India and New Zealand in Wellington, registering the ninth Test century of his career. The left-handed batter departed for 128 off 153 balls. His innings featured 10 boundaries and six sixes, with an impressive strike rate of 83.66. It was another memorable performance from Pant in overseas Test conditions.

He made the most of a strong batting position after walking out at No. 5 and went on to rewrite the record books with his outstanding knock. Pant stitched important partnerships with Shubman Gill, Anshul Kamboj and Dhruv Jurel, helping India build a massive first-innings total.

Five Major Records Rishabh Pant Created With His Century

1. First Asian Wicketkeeper To Score Centuries In All SENA Countries

Rishabh Pant has become the first Asian wicketkeeper-batter to score a Test century in all four SENA countries - South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia. Several renowned Asian wicketkeepers, including MS Dhoni and Kumar Sangakkara, have not achieved this particular milestone.

2. Highest Test Score By An Indian Wicketkeeper In New Zealand

Pant has also registered the highest individual Test score by an Indian wicketkeeper-batter in New Zealand. His 128-run knock surpassed the previous record held by Syed Kirmani, who scored an unbeaten 78 against the Black Caps in 1981.

3. Sixth Indian To Score Test Centuries In All SENA Countries

With his Wellington century, Pant joined an elite group of Indian batters to have scored Test hundreds in all four SENA nations. Before him, Mohammad Azharuddin, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul had achieved this feat.

4. Joins Adam Gilchrist And Jonny Bairstow In An Exclusive Club

Pant has also joined former Australian wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist and England's Jonny Bairstow among wicketkeeper-batters with Test centuries in all four SENA countries. His latest achievement further highlights his ability to perform in challenging overseas conditions.

5. First Wicketkeeper-Batter To Score 3,000 Runs In A WTC Cycle

Another major milestone came in the form of the World Test Championship (WTC). Following his 128-run innings against New Zealand, Pant crossed the 3,000-run mark in a WTC cycle, becoming the first wicketkeeper-batter to achieve this milestone.

His latest century has further strengthened his reputation as one of India's most impactful wicketkeeper-batters in Test cricket.