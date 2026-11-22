Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gadi Eisenkot's party invited Likud for coalition talks.

Eisenkot open to Likud, but not Netanyahu-led government.

Former PM Bennett also rejects any Netanyahu-led administration.

Former Israeli military chief Gadi Eisenkot has invited caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party for coalition negotiations, opening the possibility of a broader political arrangement as efforts to form the country's next government continue.

Eisenkot's centrist Yashar party announced on Saturday (November 21) that talks with Likud would begin on Sunday (November 22). The party described the move as a "genuine commitment to forming the broadest possible government," AFP reported.

Eisenkot has been tasked with forming the next Israeli government and has until next month to complete the process. The October election failed to give either political bloc a clear majority, leaving the country facing a complicated coalition-building exercise.

In a statement, Yashar said Eisenkot had instructed the party's negotiating team to invite Likud representatives for an intensive round of discussions.

"In an effort to pursue every option for forming a new government, Yashar Chair Gadi Eisenkot has instructed the party's negotiating team to invite its Likud counterparts to a marathon series of talks beginning with the meeting already scheduled for tomorrow [November 22]," the party said.

It added that it would "leave no stone unturned as it works to make bold moves possible and secure the breakthrough needed to form a government".

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Bennett Rules Out Joining Netanyahu's Bloc

The outreach to Likud comes amid divisions within the broad anti-Netanyahu camp over the possible composition of the next government.

The options under discussion include alliances with ultra-Orthodox parties and Arab-majority lists, as well as the possibility of a national unity government involving Netanyahu's political bloc.

Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, a key figure in Eisenkot's camp, on Saturday called for a "Zionist unity government headed by Eisenkot". However, he made it clear that his party would not join an administration led by Netanyahu or support his bloc, AFP reported.

In a statement, Bennett said he was "committed to ensuring that Netanyahu will not be the next Prime Minister of the State of Israel, and my party will not join him or his bloc under any circumstances".

Netanyahu, meanwhile, has been advocating a national unity government, arguing that such an arrangement is necessary to safeguard Israel's security.

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Eisenkot Open To Likud Partnership, Rules Out Netanyahu-Led Government

Eisenkot has indicated that he would consider forming a government with members of Likud, while maintaining his opposition to serving in an administration headed by Netanyahu.

The distinction could prove central to the coalition negotiations, as the invitation to Likud does not necessarily signal support for Netanyahu continuing as Prime Minister.

On Friday (November 20), Eisenkot said he would not allow the negotiations to continue indefinitely. He also indicated that he could put forward a minority national emergency government for a parliamentary vote if efforts to establish a broad-based coalition failed.

The coming days are expected to determine whether the rival political camps can bridge their differences and agree on an arrangement capable of securing parliamentary support.