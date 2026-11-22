An active member of the Tillu Tajpuriya gang, identified as Pawan alias Makkhi, has been arrested by the Special Staff team of Delhi Police's Outer North district.

The accused allegedly kidnapped a businessman in Alipur and forced him to sign a compromise agreement at gunpoint.

According to the police, Pawan had allegedly pressured the businessman to withdraw an old criminal case and refrain from testifying in court. He allegedly threatened to kill the businessman and forced him to sign the compromise document.

The incident reportedly took place on October 27, when the businessman was allegedly abducted in a vehicle and taken to different locations.

Another accused in the case, Narendra alias Bholu, had already been arrested. Police also recovered the Scorpio allegedly used in the crime from his possession.

Pawan alias Makkhi had been continuously changing his hideouts to evade arrest. His anticipatory bail plea had also been rejected.

Acting on a tip-off, the Special Staff team conducted a raid and arrested him on November 21.

The accused already has three criminal cases registered against him in Delhi and Haryana.

Police are now searching for the pistol allegedly used in the crime and the compromise document. They are also investigating the role of other suspects in the case.