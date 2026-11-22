Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Punjab Police transferred 273 DSPs, one IPS officer.

Transfers span cybercrime, narcotics, intelligence, major districts.

New postings cited administrative grounds, ahead of elections.

Officers directed to join new assignments immediately.

The Punjab Police has ordered a major administrative reshuffle, transferring 273 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) and one IPS officer across the state. The transfer and posting orders were issued on November 21, with all officers directed to take charge of their new assignments with immediate effect.

The orders were issued by the Secret Section-2 of the Punjab Police Headquarters in Chandigarh following approval from the Police Establishment Committee. The list covers officers serving in various districts, police ranges and specialised units, including crime, cybercrime, intelligence and narcotics wings.

The reshuffle comes ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections, although the police headquarters has cited administrative grounds for the transfers and has not identified the elections as their official reason.

2024-Batch IPS Officer Posted In Amritsar

Among those transferred is 2024-batch IPS officer Paras Garg, who has been posted as ASP SD Central in Amritsar after completing his basic training at the National Police Academy (NPA) in Hyderabad.

Several officers have also been assigned new responsibilities following their promotions to the DSP rank. They have been posted across different districts and specialised police units.

Changes In Cybercrime, Narcotics And Intelligence Units

The reshuffle includes appointments in cybercrime and narcotics-related units. Amarbir Singh has been transferred from Jalandhar to SAS Nagar as DSP Cyber Crime and Forensics, while Goldy Virdi has been posted as DSP ANTF in the Ropar range.

Other officers have been assigned to units handling PBI NDPS-cum-Narcotics, special crime, counter-intelligence and the intelligence wing. Changes have also been made in units dealing with cases involving crimes against women and children.

Ludhiana, Amritsar, Patiala Among Districts Affected

The transfers cover several major cities and districts, including Ludhiana, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Patiala, Bathinda, Moga, Sangrur, Fazilka and SAS Nagar.

In Ludhiana, changes have been made in traffic, detective and other police units. Amritsar has also seen fresh postings in its detective, security and specialised crime wings. Several officers in Patiala and Bathinda have been shifted to new assignments as well.

Officers Asked To Join New Posts By November 22

According to the order, the officers concerned are to be relieved from their current assignments immediately and report to their new places of posting by noon on November 22, 2026.

The police headquarters has also directed that reports confirming the officers' relief from their existing posts and assumption of their new responsibilities be submitted.

While the large-scale reshuffle marks a significant administrative change within the Punjab Police ahead of the Assembly elections, the official order attributes the transfers to administrative requirements.