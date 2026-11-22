Television actors Eisha Singh and Avinash Mishra have sparked fresh speculation about their relationship after reportedly deleting all their pictures together from social media and unfollowing each other on Instagram. The development has fuelled breakup rumours, particularly after Eisha unfollowed Avinash first around mid-November 2026. Avinash reportedly followed suit later. The speculation has also intensified following allegations of infidelity and an alleged voice note attributed to Eisha's mother circulating online. However, neither actor has confirmed a separation or directly addressed the allegations. Here's what is known about their relationship and the latest developments.

Eisha Singh And Avinash Mishra Delete Pictures, Unfollow Each Other

Eisha Singh and Avinash Mishra have reportedly removed their photographs together from their respective Instagram accounts. The actors have also unfollowed each other, adding to speculation that things may not be well between them.

According to reports circulating online, Eisha was the first to unfollow Avinash around mid-November 2026. Avinash subsequently unfollowed her. Their decision to remove pictures together has further caught fans' attention, with social media users wondering whether the two have called it quits.

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However, neither Eisha nor Avinash has issued an official statement confirming their breakup.

Cheating Allegations And Avinash Mishra's Response

The breakup speculation gained momentum after an alleged voice note, reportedly attributed to Eisha's mother, surfaced online. The recording allegedly contained accusations of infidelity against Avinash.

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Amid the growing discussion, Avinash shared a note on social media requesting privacy and asking media pages to move forward. However, he did not directly address either the cheating allegations or the reports about his relationship with Eisha.

The allegations remain unverified, and neither actor has publicly confirmed them.

When Did Eisha Singh And Avinash Mishra Make Their Relationship Public?

Eisha and Avinash first grew close during their appearance on Bigg Boss 18, where their equation became a talking point among viewers. Their bond continued to attract attention even after the reality show ended. Avinash proposed to Eisha during Pati Patni aur Panga Season 2

The two became more open about their relationship after participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 in October 2026. Their public appearances and social media posts also kept fans interested in their equation. However, their recent social media activity has raised questions about the status of their relationship. While breakup rumours continue to circulate, the actors are yet to clarify what has happened between them.

With their photographs reportedly deleted and Instagram follow status changed, Eisha Singh and Avinash Mishra have fuelled fresh breakup speculation. Until either actor addresses the situation, their relationship status remains unconfirmed.