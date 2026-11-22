Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan paid an emotional tribute to the victims of terror attacks and security personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty at the Global Peace Honours 2026. During his speech, the actor remembered those killed in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, the Pahalgam terror attack, and the recent Delhi blasts. He also delivered a special message for India's soldiers, highlighting their courage, sacrifice and commitment to protecting the nation. Speaking about the need for peace and humanity, SRK urged people to rise above differences. The event also saw several prominent personalities from entertainment and sports.

Shah Rukh Khan's Tribute To Terror Attack Victims And Martyrs

Addressing the gathering at the Global Peace Honours 2026, Shah Rukh Khan paid his respects to civilians who lost their lives in terror attacks and security personnel who were martyred while defending the country.

“My humble tribute to the innocent people who lost their lives in the 26/11 terrorist attack, the Pahalgam terrorist attack, and the recent Delhi blasts, and my respectful salute to our brave security personnel who were martyred in these attacks. Today, I have been asked to recite these four beautiful lines for the brave soldiers and jawans of the country...,” Shah Rukh said.

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The actor then shared a message highlighting the pride and responsibility associated with serving the nation. He said:

“When someone asks you what you do, say with pride that I protect the country. If someone asks you how much you earn, smile slightly and say, I earn the blessings of 1.4 billion people. And if they turn around and ask you again, Aren't you ever afraid?”

He continued, “Look them in the eye and say, those who attack us feel it... Let us all take steps towards peace together. Let us forget the caste, creed, and discrimination around us and walk the path of humanity so that the martyrdom of our heroes for the peace of our country is not in vain...,” he added.

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SRK's Message On Peace And Humanity

Speaking about peace, Shah Rukh emphasised that lasting change begins with individuals. He also reflected on the affection he has received from people across different countries during his international visits.

“Peace and tranquillity begin in a very small place. They begin within us, in our own hearts. By the grace of God, wherever I go, whichever country I visit, I receive immense love from every corner of the world.”

The actor also brought a touch of nostalgia to the event by recalling one of his most popular dialogues from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Connecting the film's memorable line with his message about setting aside differences, he said, “Bade bade deshon mein chhoti chhoti baatein hoti rehti hain, Senorita.”

SRK also performed his signature arms-wide-open pose, drawing attention from the audience.

Global Peace Honours 2026: Celebrities In Attendance

The event witnessed the presence of several prominent names from different fields. Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar attended the ceremony, along with actors Ranveer Singh, Suniel Shetty and Vikrant Massey, among others.

Hum sar katane se darte nahi par izzat se kabhi kabar sar jhuka bhi lete hai - kyunki humara Dil Hai Hindustani. King Khan's words truly touch the heart. ❤️🇮🇳 @iamsrk @Divyajfound #globalpeacehonours2026 #Mumbai #GatewayofIndia https://t.co/7o3EgwAXnx — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) November 21, 2026

Organised by the Divyaj Foundation, founded by Amruta Fadnavis, the annual Global Peace Honours recognises individuals who have demonstrated courage and taken a stand against terrorism. The initiative also pays tribute to victims of terror attacks while promoting peace, unity and humanity.

[Latest]: King Shah Rukh Khan signature pose straight from Global Peace Honours 2026 in Mumbai. @iamsrk #ShahRukhKhan #KING #SRK #TeamShahRukhKhan #Mumbai https://t.co/0RSu7vszCz — Team Shah Rukh Khan Fan Club (@teamsrkfc) November 21, 2026

Through his address, Shah Rukh Khan highlighted the sacrifices made by India's security personnel and remembered those who lost their lives in terror attacks. His message also called for greater understanding, humanity, and peace beyond social differences.