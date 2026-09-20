Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan Apologises After Misleading Health Scare Promo Leaves Fans Worried

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bigg Boss promo showed Salman struggling, sparking health concerns.

Salman clarified his health was fine, the act was staged.

Act aimed to teach contestant Qazi about faking illness.

He apologized for the misleading promo edit and its impact.

Salman Khan has addressed the confusion surrounding a Bigg Boss 20 promo that appeared to show him struggling with a sudden health problem. The actor clarified on Instagram that there was nothing wrong with his health and explained that the sequence was deliberately staged as a lesson for contestant Qazi Touqeer.

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Salman Khan's Staged Health Scare Leaves Fans Concerned

In the promo, Salman was seen repeatedly holding his chest and asking for water. He then sat down on the stage before lying on it, appearing to struggle with pain. The dramatic edit quickly left viewers concerned about the actor's well-being.

#WeekendKaVaar Promo: Salman Khan’s health seems to deteriorate… but is this just a moment, or an indirect message to Qazi Touqeer for making fun of health issues? pic.twitter.com/64yBTsW9YN — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) September 19, 2026

Salman later explained that the moment was actually an act designed to make Qazi understand the impact of pretending to be unwell. Qazi had earlier acted sick inside the Bigg Boss house, leaving the other 15 housemates worried because they didn't know he was pretending.

Salman said the full episode made the reason behind his actions clearer and praised Qazi's performance as 'Oscar-worthy'. He also acknowledged that the promo edit had made the situation appear misleading.

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Salman Khan Apologises Over The Misleading Promo

Salman Khan took to his Instagram Story to clarify that he is not unwell and is completely fine.

He wrote, "Nothing is wrong with my health by the grace of God. The Bigg Boss promo should not have been cut the way it was cut. It totally beats the purpose and looks like I'm doing the same thing that Qazi was doing in the house. The pain was only to show Qazi that what he did was wrong cause he used his health for entertainment, especially when the 15 people in the house were not aware that he was acting and were getting worried for his health."

The actor went on to address the way the promo had been presented, saying that the edit changed how the staged moment came across to viewers.

Salman further wrote, "Sorry about the way the promo was cut. Guess it's the format that they use in promoting shows. I apologise on their behalf."

(Image Source: Instagram/@beingsalmankhan)

A few minutes later, Salman shared another Instagram Story confirming that the issue had been addressed.

"Bigg Boss has rectified it. Thank you Bigg Boss," wrote Salman.

Image Source: (Instagram/@beingsalmankhan)

The clarification put an end to the concern over Salman's health, while also explaining the context behind the unusual promo.