The promo showed Salman Khan appearing to suffer a sudden health problem, causing widespread concern among viewers about his well-being.
Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan Apologises After Misleading Health Scare Promo Leaves Fans Worried
Salman Khan clarifies his Bigg Boss 20 health scare promo, saying he was fine. The actor explained the moment was staged to teach Qazi Touqeer a lesson.
- Bigg Boss promo showed Salman struggling, sparking health concerns.
- Salman clarified his health was fine, the act was staged.
- Act aimed to teach contestant Qazi about faking illness.
- He apologized for the misleading promo edit and its impact.
Salman Khan has addressed the confusion surrounding a Bigg Boss 20 promo that appeared to show him struggling with a sudden health problem. The actor clarified on Instagram that there was nothing wrong with his health and explained that the sequence was deliberately staged as a lesson for contestant Qazi Touqeer.
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Salman Khan's Staged Health Scare Leaves Fans Concerned
In the promo, Salman was seen repeatedly holding his chest and asking for water. He then sat down on the stage before lying on it, appearing to struggle with pain. The dramatic edit quickly left viewers concerned about the actor's well-being.
#WeekendKaVaar Promo: Salman Khan’s health seems to deteriorate… but is this just a moment, or an indirect message to Qazi Touqeer for making fun of health issues? pic.twitter.com/64yBTsW9YN— BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) September 19, 2026
Salman later explained that the moment was actually an act designed to make Qazi understand the impact of pretending to be unwell. Qazi had earlier acted sick inside the Bigg Boss house, leaving the other 15 housemates worried because they didn't know he was pretending.
Salman said the full episode made the reason behind his actions clearer and praised Qazi's performance as 'Oscar-worthy'. He also acknowledged that the promo edit had made the situation appear misleading.
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Salman Khan Apologises Over The Misleading Promo
Salman Khan took to his Instagram Story to clarify that he is not unwell and is completely fine.
He wrote, "Nothing is wrong with my health by the grace of God. The Bigg Boss promo should not have been cut the way it was cut. It totally beats the purpose and looks like I'm doing the same thing that Qazi was doing in the house. The pain was only to show Qazi that what he did was wrong cause he used his health for entertainment, especially when the 15 people in the house were not aware that he was acting and were getting worried for his health."
The actor went on to address the way the promo had been presented, saying that the edit changed how the staged moment came across to viewers.
Salman further wrote, "Sorry about the way the promo was cut. Guess it's the format that they use in promoting shows. I apologise on their behalf."
A few minutes later, Salman shared another Instagram Story confirming that the issue had been addressed.
"Bigg Boss has rectified it. Thank you Bigg Boss," wrote Salman.
The clarification put an end to the concern over Salman's health, while also explaining the context behind the unusual promo.
Frequently Asked Questions
What was the issue in the Bigg Boss promo featuring Salman Khan?
Was Salman Khan actually ill during the Bigg Boss promo?
No, Salman Khan clarified he was perfectly fine. The sequence was deliberately staged as a lesson for contestant Qazi Touqeer.
Why did Salman Khan stage a health scare in the promo?
He staged it to teach Qazi Touqeer about the impact of faking illness. Qazi had previously pretended to be sick, worrying the other housemates.
How did Salman Khan react to the misleading promo?
Salman Khan apologized on Instagram for the misleading edit, explaining it changed the intent of his staged act and caused unnecessary worry.