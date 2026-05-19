Govinda’s Security Guard Loses Cool At Paparazzi, Actor Steps In | WATCH

Govinda recently appeared as the chief guest at the grand finale of Mrs India Queen Pehchan Meri Season 4 held in Mumbai. While exiting the venue, the actor was surrounded by fans and paparazzi eager to capture pictures and videos. During the rush, one of Govinda’s security guards allegedly pushed a paparazzo, which soon led to a tense exchange. However, the actor quickly intervened and peacefully handled the matter before leaving the venue.

Govinda Calms Heated Moment

A video from the event, now widely shared on Instagram, shows Govinda’s security guard arguing with a paparazzo while attempting to manage the crowd around the actor. The paparazzo was heard saying, “Aap kaise kar rahe hain? Haath kyun laga rahe hain? (What are you doing? Why are you touching me?).”

As the situation became more intense, Govinda stepped in immediately to diffuse the tension. Trying to calm his security guard, the actor said, “He’s my friend,” before apologising to the paparazzo and asking everyone to stay calm. He then made his way towards his car.

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Social media users praised Govinda for maintaining his composure during the incident. One person commented, “Govinda is such a calm and composed person.” Another user wrote, “Govinda is so kind. Love it.” A different comment read, “Govinda ji dealt with it in a very cool and professional way.” One more fan added, “Govinda handled it well.”

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About Govinda

Govinda began his Bollywood journey in the 1980s before becoming one of the biggest stars of the 1990s. With successful films like Hero No. 1, Coolie No. 1, Raja Babu and Partner, he established himself as one of Hindi cinema’s most loved comedy actors. His collaborations with filmmaker David Dhawan and co-stars like Karisma Kapoor and Kader Khan remain popular among audiences even today.

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Over the years, Govinda also delivered memorable hits including Dulhe Raja, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Aankhen, Saajan Chale Sasural, Aunty No. 1 and Bhagam Bhag among several others. The actor has stayed away from films for the past few years. He was last seen in Rangeela Raja, where he played a double role. Directed by Sikander Bharti, the film did not perform well commercially, and Govinda has not officially announced a new project since then.

Earlier, his wife Sunita Ahuja had spoken about wanting to see him return to cinema. She also mentioned that the actor needed to focus more on selecting strong scripts and maintaining fitness instead of relying only on solo hero projects, a trend that worked strongly during the 1990s. Meanwhile, Govinda’s manager later shared that the actor continues to receive multiple film offers and is waiting for the right project before making a comeback.