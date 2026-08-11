She addressed comments from TikTok users who questioned the authenticity of her baby bump after her appearance at the Los Angeles premiere of The End of Oak Street.
Anne Hathaway Shuts Down ‘Fake Pregnancy’ Claims With ‘Real Bump’ At Premiere | WATCH
Anne Hathaway has responded to trolls questioning her pregnancy after her baby bump sparked online speculation. The actor, who is expecting her third child with Adam Shulman, shared a behind-the-scenes video.
- Anne Hathaway responded to social media speculation about her baby bump.
- Her Instagram post captioned
- She wore custom Prabal Gurung for
- Hathaway embraces third pregnancy, finding maternity fashion enjoyable.
Anne Hathaway has hit back at social media users who questioned whether her pregnancy was real after she appeared on the red carpet with her baby bump. The actor, who is expecting her third child with husband Adam Shulman, attended the Los Angeles premiere of The End of Oak Street in a striking halter top and low-rise jeans. Her appearance quickly drew comments from TikTok users who claimed her bump looked fake. Hathaway responded the following day with a behind-the-scenes Instagram video, making her stance clear with a short caption: “Fake hair, real bump (sic).” Her response quickly drew attention online.
Anne Hathaway Hits Back At Trolls
Hathaway addressed the speculation through an Instagram video shared ahead of the Los Angeles premiere. The video showed her glam team getting her ready for the outdoor event, with temperatures expected to reach 95 degrees. While a stylist worked on her brunette hair, Hathaway pointed out that the voluminous ponytail being created was not her natural hair.
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She captioned the post, “Fake hair, real bump (sic).” Her response came after some TikTok users questioned her appearance at the premiere. According to Entertainment Weekly, one user commented, “I’m sorry, but that looks fake (sic),” while another wrote, “That was my immediate reaction too (sic).”
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Hathaway Enjoys Maternity Fashion
For the premiere, Hathaway wore a custom Atelier Prabal Gurung sculptural high-low halter top with a cascading train, made from celestial-blue and vivid-crimson silk Mikado. She paired the dramatic top with La Ligne jeans. Her stylist Erin Walsh described the look as “serving supernova mama energy.”
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Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Hathaway said maternity fashion had been “really, really fun”. She also spoke warmly about her pregnancy, saying, “It doesn’t last forever, so we’re just enjoying every moment.” The baby will be Hathaway and Shulman’s third child. Their sons Jonathan, 10, and Jack, 6, will soon welcome their younger sibling.
Anne Hathaway On Third Pregnancy
Hathaway previously spoke about her pregnancy at the New York premiere of The Odyssey, telling Access Hollywood that she was surprised to discover she was expecting again at 43. “There’s always hope until there’s not, but when you get to a certain age, that hope looks like 1 per cent to 2 per cent,” she said.
“So we just decided to see where life took us, with a very, very healthy, realistic expectation, which was very low... We’re overjoyed, because we just know from personal experience that not everybody gets this,” the actor added. Hathaway was most recently seen in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, alongside Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson and Jon Bernthal. Her upcoming survival film The End of Oak Street is scheduled to release in theatres on August 14, 2026.
With her latest response, Hathaway made it clear that she has little interest in entertaining speculation about her pregnancy, choosing instead to enjoy this stage of her life and motherhood.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why did Anne Hathaway address social media users regarding her pregnancy?
How did Anne Hathaway respond to the pregnancy speculation?
She shared an Instagram video captioned
How many children will Anne Hathaway have?
She is expecting her third child with husband Adam Shulman. Her sons, Jonathan and Jack, will soon welcome their younger sibling.
How did Anne Hathaway feel about her third pregnancy?
She was surprised to discover she was expecting again at 43, calling it a joyous event given her realistic expectations at that age.