Prakash Raj Says Name Dropped From Voter List In Bengaluru Constituency He Contested From

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Prakash Raj claims his Bengaluru voting right deleted.

Raj questions government, challenging denial of citizens' voting rights.

He previously faced bail for alleged multiple voter ID possession.

Prakash Raj has claimed that his “voting right” has been deleted from the electoral roll in Bengaluru amid the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists in Karnataka. He said the development felt no less than a “joke”, pointing out that he was born, studied and even contested an election from the same constituency. The actor shared the update in a post on his social media account.

Prakash Raj Says Name Dropped From Voter List In Bengaluru

Sharing the video on X (formerly Twitter), Prakash Raj wrote, “Fraand… you may chose n deny voting rights of few citizens who may not elect you back to thrown.. but can you stop us from eventually bringing you down from your thrown.”

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In the video, Raj claimed that he was among the voters whose names had been deleted from the electoral roll.

“Dear friends, I want to share a joke with you. I am one of the 65 lakh voters whose voting right has been deleted from Bengaluru constituency after SIR,” he said, before adding, “Nice joke.”

“I was born in this constituency, I lived in this constituency. I had my school and college [and] theatre. And for your kind information, I was an MP candidate of this constituency too,” he further said.

Taking a swipe at the government, Raj questioned what documents he would have to produce to get his name back on the voter list, asking, “Kya kya kaagaz dikhana padega to get back my voter ID?”

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The 61-year-old actor then said he was “game on”, adding, “My friend, you can use your powers to deny a few of the citizens the right to vote who may not elect you. But can you stop us, my dear friend, from our power of bringing you down? Just asking.”

Fraand 😂😂 you may chose n deny voting rights of few citizens who may not elect you back to thrown.. but can you stop us from eventually bringing you down from your thrown #justasking pic.twitter.com/S8BpM3CNy0 — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) August 11, 2026

Karnataka's draft electoral roll for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) will now be released on August 24, pushed back from the earlier timeline, with the final roll set for publication on October 27. This update comes via a revised schedule from the Chief Electoral Officer's office.

Prakash Raj Multiple Voter ID Case

In July, Prakash Raj was granted conditional bail after a city court issued a non-bailable warrant against him in a case concerning the alleged possession of multiple voter ID cards. The warrant was issued after he failed to respond to an earlier warrant.

According to a Times of India report, advocate Dilip Kumar filed a complaint alleging that Raj possessed four voter ID cards - one each in Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. This is in violation of the rules set by the Election Commission since one person is allowed to hold just one voter ID.