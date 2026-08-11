Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kangana Ranaut joined NDA protest, criticizing Opposition's disruptions.

She accused Opposition of refusing debate, misleading the public.

Protestors demanded Rahul Gandhi answer Jharkhand student violence.

Parliament adjourned amid Opposition uproar over student protests.

Kangana Ranaut criticised Rahul Gandhi as she joined fellow NDA MPs in a protest march outside Parliament, moving from the Parliament Library towards Makar Dwar. The actor-politician accused the Opposition of repeatedly disrupting parliamentary proceedings and called on the Leader of Opposition to respond to the issues being raised.

Kangana Ranaut Slams Rahul Gandhi

Speaking to news agency ANI, Kangana alleged that the Opposition had declined to discuss the matter despite previously demanding a debate on the issue.

“They have refused to discuss the issue. Earlier, they said that they wanted to discuss the cockroach protest. But when they were welcomed, they refused to discuss the issue,” Kangana said.

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She further accused the Opposition of misleading the public, adding, “You can see how much they are deceiving your country. They are not letting the parliament run even for a day.”

During the protest march, Kangana was seen holding a placard that read, “Jharkhand me chhatron par hui hinsa par Rahul Gandhi jawab do! [Rahul Gandhi, answer for the violence against students in Jharkhand!]”

NDA MPs also raised slogans targeting Rahul Gandhi, including “Rahul Gandhi Jawab Do” and “Rahul Gandhi Bhago Mat”.

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The protest came a day after the government announced a discussion on the student protests, with Home Minister Amit Shah expected to respond. Rahul Gandhi, however, pressed for clarity on whether the Home Minister had authorised pellet guns against protesting students in Delhi - not, as he put it, a discussion of “general topics”.

Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 2 PM

The Lok Sabha was adjourned until 2 PM, while the Rajya Sabha was adjourned until noon following an uproar by Opposition members over several issues, including alleged police action during student protests over the NEET issue.

This came after Speaker Om Birla attempted to proceed with Question Hour when the Lok Sabha met at 11 AM. The Opposition, however, disrupted the Question Hour, insisting that Home Minister Amit Shah address the House on the issue.

Birla pointed out that Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju had already stated the previous day that Shah was ready to respond to the concerns related to the students. He also appealed to the Opposition members to cooperate and allow the House to function smoothly.

Despite this, the disruption continued, and prompted him to adjourn the House.