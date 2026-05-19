RJ Mahvash Reveals Fiancé Cheated On Her Thrice At 19, Called Her ‘Crazy’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mahvash has since pursued acting, with upcoming ZEE5 show release.

RJ Mahvash is currently in the spotlight after she made a statement about her dating rumours with cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. She clarified that she was simply supporting the player during one of the lowest phases of his life.

Now that she has started opening up about her personal life, Mahvash also revealed a very dark phase from her past related to her fiancé when she was just 19 years old. She shared that she was cheated on three times by him, which badly affected her mental health. She even started hallucinating because of the trauma she went through.

RJ Mahvash Recalls The Incident

In a candid conversation with Pinkvilla, Mahvash spoke openly about her mental health struggles and the trauma she faced at a very young age. She revealed that her fiancé cheated on her, which pushed her into depression. She said the trauma became so severe that she had to be hospitalised because of panic attacks.

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Mahvash shared that she met her fiancé on Facebook and that he was a well-known figure in Aligarh. She said she was deeply in love with him and had even decided that she wanted to spend her entire life with him. She admired him so much that she once told her family that if they refused to get her married to him, she would run away.

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However, things slowly started falling apart when she found out that he had cheated on her not once, but three times. Initially, she kept forgiving him, but later realised that his behaviour would never change and would only continue getting worse.

‘I Started Hallucinating’

Mahvash opened up about how badly the relationship affected her mentally and said, “I was taking so many medicines that I started hallucinating. The heavy doses of injections and pills had a strong effect on me. I would imagine things around me and feel like someone was coming, even when nobody was there. I told him that I was hospitalised and going through so much, and he did not even come to meet me. He replied, saying, ‘You are crazy. If my family finds out that you are a mental patient, what will happen?”

She further added, “That line hit me hard. The person for whom I was in the hospital and taking medicines was calling me mentally unstable. That is when I realised this was not right. And when God saves you, you don't even know from what he's saving you. He later got married and is now divorced because he cheated on his pregnant wife. It is a pattern with him. He can never change.”

About RJ Mahvash

RJ Mahvash belongs to Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh and first gained popularity through her work as an RJ. She later built a massive social media following with her prank videos and public interaction content.

She made her acting debut in 2025 with the series Pyaar Paisa Profit and received praise for her performance. She is now awaiting the release of her upcoming show Satrangi: Badle Ka Khel, which also stars Kumud Mishra and Anshuman Pushkar in key roles. The show is scheduled to premiere on ZEE5 on May 22, 2026.