Some of his upcoming projects include 'Section 108,' 'The Great Escape: Faraari,' 'Tumbbad 2,' 'Thamma 2,' 'Blind Babu,' and potentially 'Mom 2.'
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Nawazuddin Siddiqui 52nd Birthday Special: 9 Films Every Cinema Lover Must Watch
On Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s birthday, here’s revisiting his remarkable journey from small roles in cult classics to becoming one of Indian cinema’s most respected actors.
- Upcoming films include Section 108, The Great Escape, Tumbbad 2.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What are some of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's upcoming projects?
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Nawazuddin Siddiqui 52nd Birthday Special: 9 Films Every Cinema Lover Must Watch
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Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
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