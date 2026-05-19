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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesNawazuddin Siddiqui 52nd Birthday Special: 9 Films Every Cinema Lover Must Watch

Nawazuddin Siddiqui 52nd Birthday Special: 9 Films Every Cinema Lover Must Watch

On Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s birthday, here’s revisiting his remarkable journey from small roles in cult classics to becoming one of Indian cinema’s most respected actors.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 19 May 2026 01:37 PM (IST)
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  • Upcoming films include Section 108, The Great Escape, Tumbbad 2.

On Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s birthday, it feels like the perfect time to look back at a career that has been anything but predictable. From blink-and-miss appearances in cult classics to becoming one of Indian cinema’s most respected performers, Nawazuddin built his journey entirely through talent and persistence. What makes his filmography stand out is the variety, intense dramas, psychological thrillers, dark comedies and unconventional stories. Even today, his upcoming slate continues to spark curiosity, proving that his choices remain as fearless and exciting as ever.

9 Must Watch Films Of Nawazuddin Siddiqui

1. Sarfarosh

 

Nawazuddin Siddiqui 52nd Birthday Special: 9 Films Every Cinema Lover Must Watch
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Long before becoming a leading actor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui appeared briefly in Sarfarosh, one of the most celebrated films of the late 1990s. Though his role was small, revisiting the film today feels special for fans who enjoy spotting the early beginnings of actors who later went on to redefine performances in Hindi cinema.

2. Black Friday

Nawazuddin Siddiqui 52nd Birthday Special: 9 Films Every Cinema Lover Must Watch
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Black Friday became one of the earliest films where Nawazuddin’s raw and natural acting style truly started gaining attention. The gritty storytelling and realistic performances matched his screen presence perfectly. Looking back now, the film feels like an important stepping stone that hinted at the kind of intense and layered actor he would become.

3. Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui 52nd Birthday Special: 9 Films Every Cinema Lover Must Watch
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 Even with limited screen time in Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., Nawazuddin Siddiqui managed to leave a lasting impression. The film remains a beloved mainstream entertainer, and fans often rediscover his appearance years later with surprise. It reflects how he quietly kept building his career through memorable supporting roles before eventually taking centre stage himself.

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4. Peepli Live

 Peepli Live showcased Nawazuddin in a grounded supporting role that blended seamlessly into the film’s realistic world. His understated performance added authenticity without demanding unnecessary attention. The satirical drama itself became widely appreciated, and his presence in the film further highlighted his ability to naturally fit into unconventional and socially driven narratives.

5. Section 108

Nawazuddin Siddiqui 52nd Birthday Special: 9 Films Every Cinema Lover Must Watch
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Among Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s upcoming projects, Section 108 has already generated curiosity because of its thriller backdrop. The film appears to explore a layered and suspenseful narrative, a genre where Nawazuddin often delivers some of his strongest performances. Fans are eager to see how he brings intensity and unpredictability to this intriguing project.

6. The Great Escape: Faraari

The Great Escape: Faraari has caught attention largely because of Nawazuddin’s reported role as a physics teacher. It immediately sounds different from conventional commercial characters, which makes the project even more exciting. His film choices have always leaned towards unusual personalities, and this role seems perfectly aligned with his unpredictable acting journey and style.

7. Tumbbad 2

Nawazuddin Siddiqui 52nd Birthday Special: 9 Films Every Cinema Lover Must Watch
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Tumbbad 2 is already among the most discussed upcoming projects linked to Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The original Tumbbad achieved cult status for its atmospheric storytelling and haunting world-building. Naturally, expectations around the sequel remain extremely high, and audiences are curious to see how the dark universe expands further with fresh mysteries and performances.

8. Thamma 2 and Blind Babu

Nawazuddin Siddiqui 52nd Birthday Special: 9 Films Every Cinema Lover Must Watch
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Very little has been officially revealed about Thamma 2 and Blind Babu, but both films have already sparked online discussions. Blind Babu especially sounds like the kind of unconventional script Nawazuddin Siddiqui is known for choosing. Projects like these continue to reinforce his reputation for consistently taking creative risks instead of following predictable trends.

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9. Mom 2

Reports about Nawazuddin Siddiqui potentially being associated with Mom 2 have already generated excitement among movie lovers. The original film left a strong emotional impact on audiences, making any continuation highly anticipated. While details remain unconfirmed, fans are interested in seeing whether the sequel can recreate the emotional intensity and gripping storytelling of the first film.

 
 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What are some of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's upcoming projects?

Some of his upcoming projects include 'Section 108,' 'The Great Escape: Faraari,' 'Tumbbad 2,' 'Thamma 2,' 'Blind Babu,' and potentially 'Mom 2.'

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 19 May 2026 01:37 PM (IST)
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Nawazuddin Siddiqui Peepli Live Munna Bhai M.B.B.S Birthday Special Sarfarosh Black Friday Tumbbad 2 Section 108 Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.
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