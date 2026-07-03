Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Alpha collected ₹3.06 crore gross from advance bookings.

Maharashtra leads Alpha's advance sales at ₹1.21 crore.

Moderate advance sales face stiff box office competition.

Alpha began its box office journey with advance bookings. Headlined by Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, the much-awaited spy action thriller has generated considerable attention as the first female-led film in the Yash Raj Films Spy Universe. While audience curiosity remains high, the early booking figures suggest a measured start at the ticket counters.

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Alpha Records Rs 3.06 Crore Gross In Advance Bookings

According to Sacnilk, Alpha has so far sold 89,786 tickets across 8,231 shows in India for its opening day. The film has collected an estimated Rs 3.06 crore gross through advance bookings.

When the project was first announced in 2024, it immediately stood out as the first woman-led spy thriller within Yash Raj Films' expanding Spy Universe. Two years later, the film is finally arriving in cinemas, although the strong anticipation surrounding the announcement has yet to fully translate into advance ticket sales.

Advance bookings opened only two days before release, and the initial response has remained moderate, particularly across multiplexes in major metropolitan markets.

Maharashtra Leads Alpha's Advance Booking Performance

State-wise booking trends show that Maharashtra has emerged as the biggest contributor to Alpha's opening day advance sales, registering Rs 1.21 crore gross. Delhi follows with Rs 92.99 lakh, while Gujarat has contributed Rs 52.61 lakh. Karnataka has recorded Rs 49.09 lakh, with West Bengal adding Rs 30.49 lakh to the film's advance booking total.

At the other end of the spectrum, Sikkim has reported the lowest advance booking collection at just Rs 800. It is followed by Himachal Pradesh with Rs 97.71 thousand, Andaman and Nicobar Islands with Rs 1.1 lakh, Jammu and Kashmir with Rs 2.35 lakh, and Goa with Rs 2.53 lakh, reflecting a comparatively slower response in these regions ahead of the film's release.

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Alpha Faces Competition At The Box Office

Alpha enters cinemas while Akshay Kumar's Welcome to the Jungle continues to perform strongly despite receiving mixed-to-negative reviews and having crossed the Rs 120 crore mark at the box office.

The film will also compete with Huma Qureshi's Baby Do Die Do, which, similar to Alpha, has witnessed a relatively subdued response in advance bookings and online pre-release buzz.

Despite the modest early sales, interest around Alpha has continued to build in the lead-up to release. Backed by Yash Raj Films, the action thriller has attracted attention for its female-led espionage narrative and large-scale action sequences.

Alpha Cast, Runtime And CBFC Certification

Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha stars Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles.

The film will also feature Hrithik Roshan in a cameo appearance, adding another familiar face from the YRF Spy Universe.

Alpha has a total runtime of 140 minutes and 48 seconds. Its first half runs for 73 minutes, while the second half has a duration of 67 minutes.

The film has been awarded a U/A 16+ certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).