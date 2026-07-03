Anmol Bishnoi Moves Mumbai Court To Surrender In Salman Khan House Firing Case

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gangster Anmol Bishnoi seeks surrender in Salman Khan firing case.

Currently in Tihar Jail, seeking fair trial participation.

Bishnoi requested Mumbai court to issue a production warrant.

Case involves April 2024 firing outside actor's residence.

Gangster Anmol Bishnoi has approached a special court in Mumbai seeking permission to surrender in the 2024 firing case outside Bollywood star Salman Khan's residence. Currently lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail in connection with another case, Anmol told the court he wants to participate in the ongoing proceedings to ensure a fair trial and the proper administration of justice.

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Anmol Bishnoi Files Plea Before Mumbai Special Court

Anmol Bishnoi, the younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, submitted an application before a special MCOCA court requesting that his surrender be formally recorded in the Salman Khan residence firing case.

According to the plea, he wishes to voluntarily appear before the court to “face the ongoing trial and join the judicial proceedings in the interest of fair trial and further in the interest of justice”.

The application explains that he is already in the custody of law in a separate case being handled by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). As a result, he cannot appear before the Mumbai court unless it issues an appropriate order permitting his production.

Requests Production Warrant From Tihar Jail

In his plea, Anmol argued that his appearance before the court is necessary to formally record his surrender and enable either virtual or physical remand proceedings in the present case.

He has requested the court to issue a production warrant directing Tihar Jail authorities to produce him before the Mumbai court.

The plea further states, “No prejudice will be caused to prosecution. In fact, it will expedite trial and legal proceedings and further prevent misuse of process of law.”

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Background Of The Salman Khan House Firing Case

Anmol Bishnoi was deported from the United States in November last year before being arrested by the NIA. He is wanted in multiple high-profile criminal cases, including the investigation into the firing outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartment in Bandra.

The incident took place on the morning of April 14, 2024, when two men riding a motorcycle allegedly opened fire outside the actor's residence. Investigators later identified the accused as Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal.

Trial Underway As Witnesses Depose

The plea notes that the trial has already commenced and that three witnesses have been examined in Anmol's absence.

At present, Vicky Gupta, Sagar Pal, Sonukumar Bishnoi, Mohammad Rafiq Choudhari and Harpal Singh remain in judicial custody in connection with the case. Another accused, Anujkumar Thapan, died by suicide while in police custody.

Lawrence Bishnoi also continues to be a wanted accused in the Salman Khan residence firing case.

(With inputs from PTI)