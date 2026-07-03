Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gauhar Khan publicly defended husband Zaid Darbar's game strategy.

She criticized Nikhil Chinapa's show assessment, alleging misreading situations.

Gauhar accused Nikhil of trying to damage Zaid-Kushal Tandon's bond.

She claimed Nikhil's own gameplay was flawed and manipulative.

The tensions inside Alliance have spilled beyond the show, with Gauhar Khan publicly backing husband Zaid Darbar after a heated episode. Taking to social media, the actor criticised Nikhil Chinapa over his assessment of Zaid's gameplay, accusing him of misreading the situation and attempting to damage the bond between Zaid and Kushal Tandon. Her strongly-worded response has added another layer of drama to the reality series, where alliances and loyalties continue to shift.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut Calls Out Dheeraj Dhoopar In Lock Upp 2, Mocks Him For Comparing Himself To Shah Rukh Khan

Gauahar Khan Says Nikhil Chinapa Misread The Game

Responding to the latest episode of Alliance, Gauahar directly addressed Nikhil Chinapa while acknowledging his long-standing experience in reality television. However, she argued that his understanding of the ongoing game was completely off the mark.

She said, "I'm sorry. Nikhil Chinapa, you have all my respect because I really like you and you have a lot of experience. But the only one playing everyone around is you."

According to Gauahar, it was Nikhil, not Zaid, who was influencing people and misunderstanding the dynamics unfolding inside the house.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Namaste Bollywood (@namastebollywood.in)

Gauahar Defends Zaid Darbar's Gameplay

The actor also came to Zaid Darbar's defence after his intentions were questioned during the episode. She maintained that he has consistently been transparent and has deliberately stayed away from unnecessary politics.

"And don't you ever say that Zaid is not 100% because he's the one who's all clear, and he's the one who actually is to the face. He's not getting into all this political jhamela."

Explaining Zaid's interaction with Armaan Khera, Gauahar said his only intention was to help Armaan understand Kushal Tandon's point of view. She insisted the conversation carried no hidden agenda and was never meant to manipulate anyone's decisions.

ALSO READ: Lock Upp 2: Shreya Kalra Faces Massive Backlash Over Remarks About Shivangi Joshi, Harshad Chopda

'You're The One Playing A Very Silly Game'

Turning her attention back to Nikhil, Gauahar argued that he had failed to grasp the real equations inside the house. She claimed he wrongly believed Kushal Tandon and Arslan Goni were firmly supporting him.

"Nikhil, you're the one playing a very silly game because you think Kushal and Arslan are on your side. But Kushal has clearly told Vanshaj [Singh] to vote you out. So tell me, who really hasn't understood the game?"

She continued her criticism by saying that Nikhil was questioning other contestants' intentions while overlooking what was happening around him.

"You're questioning someone else's intentions when your own reading of the situation is completely off. Please come out and watch the show, I honestly thought you were cleverer than this."

Gauahar Accuses Nikhil Of Double Standards

Gauahar also alleged that Nikhil judged others by a different standard than he judged himself. According to her, he labelled his own moves as strategic while criticising similar actions by fellow contestants.

"When you do it, it's called strategy and gameplay. When you do it, you're 'loyal.' But when someone else has a straightforward conversation or speaks for someone else's benefit, you try to create conflict and turn people against them? I didn't expect that from you."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Namaste Bollywood (@namastebollywood.in)

'Acting Like A Snake'

Gauahar also accused Nikhil of trying to create unnecessary mistrust between Zaid Darbar and Kushal Tandon despite the friendship they had developed during the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Namaste Bollywood (@namastebollywood.in)

She said, "Just because Kushal and Zaid are getting along, you're the one acting like a snake and trying to drive a wedge between them by saying, 'Don't trust Zaid.' But honestly, who can trust you? You weren't even loyal to your own alliance. You switched sides from Day 1. So I don't think you're in any position to lecture anyone about trust."