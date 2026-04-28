Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Don 3 settlement claims are denied by Excel Entertainment.

Ranveer Singh's exit from Don 3 remains unresolved.

Farhan Akhtar acknowledges filmmaking's unexpected nature.

Filmmakers view challenges as part of the journey.

The uncertainty around Don 3 refuses to fade. Just when reports suggested that matters between Ranveer Singh and the makers had been quietly resolved, a fresh update has pushed back against those claims.

Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s production banner, Excel Entertainment, has reportedly denied that any final settlement has been reached.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh To Return Rs 10 Cr Signing Amount After Exiting Don 3 Over Script: Report

Excel Entertainment Rejects Settlement Claims

Recent reports had claimed that Ranveer Singh had settled the dispute with Excel Entertainment and agreed to cover pre-production expenses worth Rs 10 crore. It was also suggested that the actor may have offered a stake in his upcoming film Pralay, a zombie apocalyptic horror project backed under his own banner.

However, according to SCREEN, sources close to the matter have dismissed these reports. The latest update states that no final conclusion has been reached so far and discussions are still ongoing. The report also stated that Excel Entertainment currently has no connection with Pralay.

Farhan Akhtar On What Don 3 Taught Him

For the first time, #FarhanAkhtar has spoken about DON3 publicly!



This is what he has learnt from the whole episode. Hear him out 🔥💯



Vc: The Hollywood Reporter pic.twitter.com/rwc9mql8Q4 — Bollywood Talkies (@bolly_talkies) April 27, 2026

During a recent conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India, Farhan reflected on the unpredictable nature of filmmaking and the lessons that came with the recent setbacks.

“What I've learned is to expect the unexpected. Nothing can be taken for granted until you actually have it on film. That’s really what it is.”

His words underline the fragile reality of large-scale productions, where plans can change overnight despite months of preparation.

Says Challenges Are Part Of The Journey

Farhan also looked back on his career, saying he feels grateful for the creative path he has had since his early days as a director.

“I also feel that from the time that I began – from that moment when Aamir Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Preity Zinta, Dimple Kapadia, Saif Ali Khan, and Ritesh Sidhwani, as my partner, till they came on and said yes, ‘let’s make this film’ – from that moment on I've had the most incredible ride. It has just been (about) working with the people I want to work with, whether directing them or acting in films that I want to act in with directors. And it has been amazing. You realise that at some point, there will be a period that’s going to be a little bit more challenging. You have had it good, so it’s okay… Just take it in your stride.”

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What Triggered Don 3 Controversy?

The issue gained momentum earlier this year after Ranveer Singh reportedly stepped away from Don 3 soon after the success of Dhurandhar. Industry chatter linked the exit to script concerns, delays in the project and worries over production planning.

Reports further suggested that the makers were seeking reimbursement of Rs 40 crore, citing money spent on pre-production, schedule changes and losses linked to cancelled plans.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh’s side reportedly maintained that the actor exited because he was unhappy with the screenplay, had not received a bound script and did not receive advance payments or compensation after other projects, including Baiju Bawra, were shelved.