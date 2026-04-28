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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesDon 3 Controversy Continues As Farhan Akhtar’s Production House Denies Settlement With Ranveer Singh: Report

Don 3 Controversy Continues As Farhan Akhtar’s Production House Denies Settlement With Ranveer Singh: Report

Don 3 controversy continues as Excel Entertainment denies reports of a settlement with Ranveer Singh. Farhan Akhtar also reflects on recent challenges.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 28 Apr 2026 11:48 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Don 3 settlement claims are denied by Excel Entertainment.
  • Ranveer Singh's exit from Don 3 remains unresolved.
  • Farhan Akhtar acknowledges filmmaking's unexpected nature.
  • Filmmakers view challenges as part of the journey.

The uncertainty around Don 3 refuses to fade. Just when reports suggested that matters between Ranveer Singh and the makers had been quietly resolved, a fresh update has pushed back against those claims.

Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s production banner, Excel Entertainment, has reportedly denied that any final settlement has been reached.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh To Return Rs 10 Cr Signing Amount After Exiting Don 3 Over Script: Report

Excel Entertainment Rejects Settlement Claims

Recent reports had claimed that Ranveer Singh had settled the dispute with Excel Entertainment and agreed to cover pre-production expenses worth Rs 10 crore. It was also suggested that the actor may have offered a stake in his upcoming film Pralay, a zombie apocalyptic horror project backed under his own banner.

However, according to SCREEN, sources close to the matter have dismissed these reports. The latest update states that no final conclusion has been reached so far and discussions are still ongoing. The report also stated that Excel Entertainment currently has no connection with Pralay.

Farhan Akhtar On What Don 3 Taught Him

During a recent conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India, Farhan reflected on the unpredictable nature of filmmaking and the lessons that came with the recent setbacks.

“What I've learned is to expect the unexpected. Nothing can be taken for granted until you actually have it on film. That’s really what it is.”

His words underline the fragile reality of large-scale productions, where plans can change overnight despite months of preparation.

Says Challenges Are Part Of The Journey

Farhan also looked back on his career, saying he feels grateful for the creative path he has had since his early days as a director.

“I also feel that from the time that I began – from that moment when Aamir Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Preity Zinta, Dimple Kapadia, Saif Ali Khan, and Ritesh Sidhwani, as my partner, till they came on and said yes, ‘let’s make this film’ – from that moment on I've had the most incredible ride. It has just been (about) working with the people I want to work with, whether directing them or acting in films that I want to act in with directors. And it has been amazing. You realise that at some point, there will be a period that’s going to be a little bit more challenging. You have had it good, so it’s okay… Just take it in your stride.”

ALSO READ: Is Karan Aujla's 'I'm Bisexual' Tweet Real? Truth Behind Viral Post

What Triggered Don 3 Controversy?

The issue gained momentum earlier this year after Ranveer Singh reportedly stepped away from Don 3 soon after the success of Dhurandhar. Industry chatter linked the exit to script concerns, delays in the project and worries over production planning.

Reports further suggested that the makers were seeking reimbursement of Rs 40 crore, citing money spent on pre-production, schedule changes and losses linked to cancelled plans.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh’s side reportedly maintained that the actor exited because he was unhappy with the screenplay, had not received a bound script and did not receive advance payments or compensation after other projects, including Baiju Bawra, were shelved.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Has a settlement been reached between Ranveer Singh and Excel Entertainment regarding Don 3?

Excel Entertainment has reportedly denied that any final settlement has been reached. Discussions are ongoing, and no conclusion has been made so far.

What was the reported reason for Ranveer Singh's exit from Don 3?

Reports suggest Ranveer Singh stepped away from Don 3 due to script concerns, project delays, and worries over production planning. He was reportedly unhappy with the screenplay and hadn't received a bound script or compensation.

What did Farhan Akhtar learn from the Don 3 situation?

Farhan Akhtar stated that he learned to expect the unexpected in filmmaking. He emphasized that nothing can be taken for granted until it is actually on film.

Did Ranveer Singh offer a stake in his film 'Pralay' as part of a settlement?

Reports suggesting Ranveer Singh offered a stake in his film 'Pralay' have been dismissed. Sources close to the matter state that Excel Entertainment has no current connection with the project.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 Apr 2026 11:48 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bollywood News Don 3 Farhan Akhtar Ranveer SIngh ENtertainment News
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