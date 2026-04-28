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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesAfter Nikki Sharma Split, Ranveer Allahbadia Confirms Relationship With Juhi Bhatt, Shares Holiday Pics From Maasai Mara

After Nikki Sharma Split, Ranveer Allahbadia Confirms Relationship With Juhi Bhatt, Shares Holiday Pics From Maasai Mara

Ranveer Allahbadia has made his relationship with Juhi Bhatt official on Instagram, sharing romantic holiday pictures from Maasai Mara, Kenya.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 28 Apr 2026 10:41 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia confirms relationship with Juhi Bhatt.
  • Couple shared vacation photos from Maasai Mara, Kenya.
  • Relationship rumours circulated since late 2025.
  • Friends and fans reacted positively to the announcement.

Ranveer Allahbadia has finally put months of speculation to rest. The popular podcaster and digital creator widely recognised as BeerBiceps, has gone public with girlfriend Juhi Bhatt after sharing holiday moments from Maasai Mara, Kenya.

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Ranveer And Juhi’s Kenya Pictures Have Fans Gushing

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ranveer Allahbadia (@beerbiceps)

Ranveer uploaded a set of pictures with Juhi during their wildlife getaway. In one image, the pair pose warmly for the camera, while another captures him lifting her up against a stunning natural backdrop. He also included a solo snap of Juhi in the carousel.

Alongside the photos, he wrote, "Sun, moon, stars & everything in between. Ever met someone whose light can burn away all of the world's negatives? I have."

He added the hashtag #hardlaunchfromtheMara, making the relationship announcement even clearer.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Juhi Bhatt (@juhi.bhatt)

Juhi also shared a reel from Maasai Mara on her own Instagram page. Her caption read, "Manifested this for so long; didn't think it would feel this surreal when it actually happened. Kenya, you were worth the wait."

Friends And Fans Flood Comments Section

The post drew instant reactions from celebrity friends and followers. Ashish Chanchlani playfully commented, "Jaldi ab kar shaadi." Actor Sargun Mehta reacted with heart emojis, while Orry congratulated Ranveer for making the relationship public.

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Dating Rumours Had Been Growing Since 2025

Buzz around the pair first began in October 2025 when social media users noticed similar Diwali posts shared by both. Although neither revealed faces at the time, matching décor and backgrounds sparked relationship rumours.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

More recently, the two were seen together during Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2026 match at Wankhede Stadium, further fuelling speculation.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Ranveer Allahbadia publicly dating?

Ranveer Allahbadia, also known as BeerBiceps, has gone public with his girlfriend Juhi Bhatt. They shared holiday moments from Maasai Mara, Kenya.

Where did Ranveer Allahbadia and Juhi Bhatt announce their relationship?

Ranveer Allahbadia and Juhi Bhatt announced their relationship during their wildlife getaway in Maasai Mara, Kenya. Ranveer posted photos with a clear announcement and Juhi shared a reel.

When did dating rumors between Ranveer Allahbadia and Juhi Bhatt start?

Dating rumors between Ranveer Allahbadia and Juhi Bhatt first began in October 2025. Social media users noticed similar Diwali posts from both individuals, sparking speculation.

What recent public appearance fueled speculation about Ranveer and Juhi?

Ranveer Allahbadia and Juhi Bhatt were recently seen together at a Mumbai Indians' IPL 2026 match at Wankhede Stadium. This sighting further fueled speculation about their relationship.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 Apr 2026 10:32 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ranveer Allahbadia BeerBiceps Juhi Bhatt Ranveer Allahbadia Girlfriend
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