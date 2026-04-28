Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia confirms relationship with Juhi Bhatt.

Couple shared vacation photos from Maasai Mara, Kenya.

Relationship rumours circulated since late 2025.

Friends and fans reacted positively to the announcement.

Ranveer Allahbadia has finally put months of speculation to rest. The popular podcaster and digital creator widely recognised as BeerBiceps, has gone public with girlfriend Juhi Bhatt after sharing holiday moments from Maasai Mara, Kenya.

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Ranveer And Juhi’s Kenya Pictures Have Fans Gushing

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Allahbadia (@beerbiceps)

Ranveer uploaded a set of pictures with Juhi during their wildlife getaway. In one image, the pair pose warmly for the camera, while another captures him lifting her up against a stunning natural backdrop. He also included a solo snap of Juhi in the carousel.

Alongside the photos, he wrote, "Sun, moon, stars & everything in between. Ever met someone whose light can burn away all of the world's negatives? I have."

He added the hashtag #hardlaunchfromtheMara, making the relationship announcement even clearer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Juhi Bhatt (@juhi.bhatt)

Juhi also shared a reel from Maasai Mara on her own Instagram page. Her caption read, "Manifested this for so long; didn't think it would feel this surreal when it actually happened. Kenya, you were worth the wait."

Friends And Fans Flood Comments Section

The post drew instant reactions from celebrity friends and followers. Ashish Chanchlani playfully commented, "Jaldi ab kar shaadi." Actor Sargun Mehta reacted with heart emojis, while Orry congratulated Ranveer for making the relationship public.

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Dating Rumours Had Been Growing Since 2025

Buzz around the pair first began in October 2025 when social media users noticed similar Diwali posts shared by both. Although neither revealed faces at the time, matching décor and backgrounds sparked relationship rumours.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

More recently, the two were seen together during Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2026 match at Wankhede Stadium, further fuelling speculation.