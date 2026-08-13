Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actress Risheekaa Singh criticised Yash's 'Toxic' trailer intimate scenes.

Singh questioned Yash's decision, threatening him to

Her comments triggered a heated social media debate among fans.

Kannada actor Risheekaa Singh has criticised the trailer of Yash’s upcoming film Toxic, objecting to its intimate scenes and questioning the actor’s decision to feature in them. Her comments have triggered a heated social media debate, with Yash’s fans strongly reacting to her remarks. In a video shared online, Singh directly addressed Yash and said she expected him to show greater consideration towards women, particularly as a husband and father. Her statement that she would make him “vacate Karnataka” if women were not respected added another layer to the controversy. The discussion has since spread beyond the trailer itself.

Toxic Trailer Sparks Debate

Singh said she was uncomfortable with the romantic and intimate portions shown in the Toxic trailer and questioned whether such imagery was appropriate. Addressing Yash, she said she expected more from him when it came to the portrayal of women. Her strongest comment came towards the end of the video, when she said, “If women are not respected, we will make you vacate Karnataka.” She then repeated, “I am Toxic,” several times.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RISHEEKAA SSINGH (@risheekaassingh)

The remarks quickly circulated online. Several Yash fans criticised Singh, with some questioning why she was objecting to scenes involving consenting adult actors in a fictional film. Others referred to positive comments previously made by women associated with Toxic about their experience working on the project.

Some social media users also shared clips and photographs from Singh’s previous work while questioning the basis of her criticism. At the same time, others supported her and agreed that the film’s trailer may not be suitable for family viewing.

Who Is Risheekaa Singh?

Risheekaa Singh has appeared in Kannada films including Kalla Malla Sulla, Benki Birugali, Kanthirava and Thuntaru. She is the daughter of veteran filmmaker Rajendra Singh Babu and participated in the first season of Bigg Boss Kannada.

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Meanwhile, Toxic continues to attract attention following the release of its trailer. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film stars Yash alongside Kiara Advani and Nayanthara. The multilingual project has generated discussion for its large-scale visuals, action sequences and the presentation of its characters.

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Toxic is scheduled to release in multiple languages on August 26. The debate surrounding Singh’s comments has added another talking point to the film’s promotional campaign, with the trailer’s intimate imagery now becoming a major subject of discussion online.