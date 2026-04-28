A screenshot circulated online claiming Karan Aujla posted 'I'm bisexual.' This has sparked widespread discussion and speculation among fans.
Is Karan Aujla's 'I'm Bisexual' Tweet Real? Truth Behind Viral Post
Karan Aujla has gone viral after an alleged “I’m bisexual” post surfaced online. Here’s the fact check, truth behind the screenshot, and what fans noticed.
- Screenshot of Karan Aujla claiming bisexuality circulated online.
- Fans questioned the screenshot's authenticity due to username inconsistencies.
- Spelling errors in the alleged post further fueled hoax claims.
- Karan Aujla has not officially commented on the viral post.
Karan Aujla has become the talk of social media. What's surprising is that it is not because of a chart-topping hit or a sold-out concert. The Punjabi star found himself at the centre of an online storm after a screenshot claiming to show him posting “I’m bisexual” began circulating rapidly. But was the viral post genuine, or just another internet hoax?
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How The Viral Claim Started
Every karan aujla fan right now 😭#karanaujla pic.twitter.com/fQrjqizYFH— Aaftab (@Whotfaaftab) April 26, 2026
The controversy began when a screenshot, allegedly taken from Karan Aujla’s social media account, surfaced online. The post in question simply read, “I’m bisexual”, instantly grabbing attention and triggering widespread discussion.
As the screenshot spread across platforms, many users claimed the singer may have deleted the message shortly after posting it. That only added more fuel to the speculation.
Fans Raise Questions Over Authenticity
Soon after the tweet got viral, several fans stepped in to challenge the claim. Many pointed out that the account shown in the viral image does not appear to be linked to Karan Aujla.
Users also noticed inconsistencies in the screenshot, especially the username, which does not match the handle commonly associated with the singer. These details quickly raised doubts over whether the post was authentic in the first place.
Another reason many social media users questioned the screenshot was the presence of spelling mistakes in the alleged post.
Those errors led several people to believe the image may have been fabricated or altered to mislead fans and generate online buzz.
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No Official Response From Karan Aujla
So far, Karan Aujla has not issued any statement from his verified social media accounts regarding the viral claim.
With no confirmation from the singer himself, the screenshot remains unverified, while many online users continue to label it fake.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the recent social media controversy surrounding Karan Aujla?
Is the viral screenshot of Karan Aujla's alleged post authentic?
Many fans have raised doubts about the authenticity, pointing to inconsistencies in the username and spelling errors in the alleged post.
Has Karan Aujla officially responded to the viral claim?
No, Karan Aujla has not issued any statement from his verified social media accounts regarding the viral screenshot.