Is Karan Aujla's 'I'm Bisexual' Tweet Real? Truth Behind Viral Post

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Screenshot of Karan Aujla claiming bisexuality circulated online.

Fans questioned the screenshot's authenticity due to username inconsistencies.

Spelling errors in the alleged post further fueled hoax claims.

Karan Aujla has not officially commented on the viral post.

Karan Aujla has become the talk of social media. What's surprising is that it is not because of a chart-topping hit or a sold-out concert. The Punjabi star found himself at the centre of an online storm after a screenshot claiming to show him posting “I’m bisexual” began circulating rapidly. But was the viral post genuine, or just another internet hoax?

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How The Viral Claim Started

The controversy began when a screenshot, allegedly taken from Karan Aujla’s social media account, surfaced online. The post in question simply read, “I’m bisexual”, instantly grabbing attention and triggering widespread discussion.

As the screenshot spread across platforms, many users claimed the singer may have deleted the message shortly after posting it. That only added more fuel to the speculation.

Fans Raise Questions Over Authenticity

Soon after the tweet got viral, several fans stepped in to challenge the claim. Many pointed out that the account shown in the viral image does not appear to be linked to Karan Aujla.

Users also noticed inconsistencies in the screenshot, especially the username, which does not match the handle commonly associated with the singer. These details quickly raised doubts over whether the post was authentic in the first place.

Another reason many social media users questioned the screenshot was the presence of spelling mistakes in the alleged post.

Those errors led several people to believe the image may have been fabricated or altered to mislead fans and generate online buzz.

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No Official Response From Karan Aujla

So far, Karan Aujla has not issued any statement from his verified social media accounts regarding the viral claim.

With no confirmation from the singer himself, the screenshot remains unverified, while many online users continue to label it fake.