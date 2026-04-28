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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesIs Karan Aujla's 'I'm Bisexual' Tweet Real? Truth Behind Viral Post

Is Karan Aujla's 'I'm Bisexual' Tweet Real? Truth Behind Viral Post

Karan Aujla has gone viral after an alleged “I’m bisexual” post surfaced online. Here’s the fact check, truth behind the screenshot, and what fans noticed.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 28 Apr 2026 08:13 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Screenshot of Karan Aujla claiming bisexuality circulated online.
  • Fans questioned the screenshot's authenticity due to username inconsistencies.
  • Spelling errors in the alleged post further fueled hoax claims.
  • Karan Aujla has not officially commented on the viral post.

Karan Aujla has become the talk of social media. What's surprising is that it is not because of a chart-topping hit or a sold-out concert. The Punjabi star found himself at the centre of an online storm after a screenshot claiming to show him posting “I’m bisexual” began circulating rapidly. But was the viral post genuine, or just another internet hoax?

ALSO READ: After Jana Nayagan Leaked Online in HD, Makers Plan May Release for Vijay’s Final Film: Report

How The Viral Claim Started

The controversy began when a screenshot, allegedly taken from Karan Aujla’s social media account, surfaced online. The post in question simply read, “I’m bisexual”, instantly grabbing attention and triggering widespread discussion.

As the screenshot spread across platforms, many users claimed the singer may have deleted the message shortly after posting it. That only added more fuel to the speculation.

Fans Raise Questions Over Authenticity

Soon after the tweet got viral, several fans stepped in to challenge the claim. Many pointed out that the account shown in the viral image does not appear to be linked to Karan Aujla.

Users also noticed inconsistencies in the screenshot, especially the username, which does not match the handle commonly associated with the singer. These details quickly raised doubts over whether the post was authentic in the first place.

Another reason many social media users questioned the screenshot was the presence of spelling mistakes in the alleged post.

Those errors led several people to believe the image may have been fabricated or altered to mislead fans and generate online buzz.

ALSO READ: 'Why Do People Start Worshipping Actors?' Says Internet As Fan Touches Dhanush's Feet During 'Kara' Event

No Official Response From Karan Aujla

So far, Karan Aujla has not issued any statement from his verified social media accounts regarding the viral claim.

With no confirmation from the singer himself, the screenshot remains unverified, while many online users continue to label it fake.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the recent social media controversy surrounding Karan Aujla?

A screenshot circulated online claiming Karan Aujla posted 'I'm bisexual.' This has sparked widespread discussion and speculation among fans.

Is the viral screenshot of Karan Aujla's alleged post authentic?

Many fans have raised doubts about the authenticity, pointing to inconsistencies in the username and spelling errors in the alleged post.

Has Karan Aujla officially responded to the viral claim?

No, Karan Aujla has not issued any statement from his verified social media accounts regarding the viral screenshot.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 Apr 2026 08:13 AM (IST)
Tags :
ENtertainment News Karan Aujla Karan Aujla Bisexual Tweet Karan Aujla Post
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