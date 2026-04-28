No, Deepika Padukone's character remains central to the story of Raka and her screen presence will not be reduced. Her role is described as having significant emotional depth and story impact.
Deepika Padukone To Use Body Double For Atlee’s Raka; Role Remains Unchanged During Pregnancy: Report
Deepika Padukone’s role in Raka remains unchanged during pregnancy, with a body double set to shoot action scenes alongside Allu Arjun.
- Deepika Padukone's role in Atlee's film remains central.
- Body double will handle action scenes for pregnant actress.
- Deepika will continue shooting crucial dramatic sequences herself.
- Her character's significance and screen time are unchanged.
Deepika Padukone's role in Atlee's film Raka has become one of the biggest talking points. As curiosity builds over her character, fresh updates suggest the actress will remain central to the story, with no reduction in her screen presence despite her pregnancy.
While select action portions may now be filmed with a body double, Deepika is still expected to continue shooting important dramatic sequences.
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Deepika Padukone’s Character Remains Crucial
According to sources close to the production, Deepika’s character continues to hold major significance in the narrative. Her part reportedly carries both emotional depth and strong story impact, making her one of the film’s driving forces.
A source close to the production shared, “Deepika has a stellar entry, as also a big action moment with Allu Arjun. All of those will now be done by a double, whereas Deepika will continue to shoot the dramatic moments. Her role stays intact, with no deletion what so ever. She is a key protagonist of Raka, and nothing changes due to pregnancy."
Body Double To Handle Action Sequences
With physically demanding scenes involved, a body double is expected to step in for major stunt moments. However, Deepika will continue filming the performance-led portions of the role herself. This arrangement ensures production moves smoothly while keeping her character exactly as planned.
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Atlee’s Raka Continues To Build Buzz
Directed by Atlee, Raka has already generated huge interest, especially with Deepika Padukone and Allu Arjun leading key roles. Their on-screen presence, combined with Atlee’s large-scale vision, has raised expectations significantly.
Earlier, a source had revealed that, “Amidst her pregnancy, Deepika Padukone is shooting intense action sequences for Raaka and will continue to shoot for the film throughout her pregnancy.”
With both Raka and King progressing steadily, Deepika Padukone remains firmly in the spotlight, keeping momentum high around her upcoming releases.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Will Deepika Padukone's role in Raka be reduced due to her pregnancy?
How will action sequences be handled in Raka with Deepika Padukone's pregnancy?
A body double will be used for select, physically demanding action sequences. However, Deepika Padukone will continue to shoot the important dramatic and performance-led parts of her role herself.
What is the significance of Deepika Padukone's character in Raka?
Deepika Padukone's character is a key protagonist in Raka, carrying major significance in the narrative. She reportedly has a stellar entry and a big action moment, contributing greatly to the story's driving force.
Is Deepika Padukone still filming for Raka during her pregnancy?
Yes, Deepika Padukone is continuing to shoot for Raka throughout her pregnancy. While a body double will handle some action, she is still involved in filming dramatic sequences.