Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Deepika Padukone's role in Atlee's film remains central.

Body double will handle action scenes for pregnant actress.

Deepika will continue shooting crucial dramatic sequences herself.

Her character's significance and screen time are unchanged.

Deepika Padukone's role in Atlee's film Raka has become one of the biggest talking points. As curiosity builds over her character, fresh updates suggest the actress will remain central to the story, with no reduction in her screen presence despite her pregnancy.

While select action portions may now be filmed with a body double, Deepika is still expected to continue shooting important dramatic sequences.

ALSO READ: Is Karan Aujla's 'I'm Bisexual' Tweet Real? Truth Behind Viral Post

Deepika Padukone’s Character Remains Crucial

According to sources close to the production, Deepika’s character continues to hold major significance in the narrative. Her part reportedly carries both emotional depth and strong story impact, making her one of the film’s driving forces.

A source close to the production shared, “Deepika has a stellar entry, as also a big action moment with Allu Arjun. All of those will now be done by a double, whereas Deepika will continue to shoot the dramatic moments. Her role stays intact, with no deletion what so ever. She is a key protagonist of Raka, and nothing changes due to pregnancy."

Body Double To Handle Action Sequences

With physically demanding scenes involved, a body double is expected to step in for major stunt moments. However, Deepika will continue filming the performance-led portions of the role herself. This arrangement ensures production moves smoothly while keeping her character exactly as planned.

ALSO READ: Tooth Broken, Face Swollen: Splitsvilla 16 Contestant Brutally Assaulted In Mumbai Club; Shares Video

Atlee’s Raka Continues To Build Buzz

Directed by Atlee, Raka has already generated huge interest, especially with Deepika Padukone and Allu Arjun leading key roles. Their on-screen presence, combined with Atlee’s large-scale vision, has raised expectations significantly.

Earlier, a source had revealed that, “Amidst her pregnancy, Deepika Padukone is shooting intense action sequences for Raaka and will continue to shoot for the film throughout her pregnancy.”

With both Raka and King progressing steadily, Deepika Padukone remains firmly in the spotlight, keeping momentum high around her upcoming releases.