India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainment'You Can Delete All My Playlists': Arijit Singh Defends Stand On Jantar Mantar Protest

'You Can Delete All My Playlists': Arijit Singh Defends Stand On Jantar Mantar Protest

The protest was met with police action, including a lathicharge and the use of tear gas shells as security personnel attempted to disperse demonstrators marching towards Parliament.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 22 Jul 2026 11:59 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Singer Arijit Singh condemned police action during Delhi student protests.
  • Thousands protested Minister Pradhan's resignation over alleged paper leak.
  • Police used lathicharge and tear gas against student demonstrators.

Singer Arijit Singh has spoken out against the police action during the student protest in Delhi, saying force should not be used against students and expressing anger over videos of the clashes.

His remarks came after thousands of protesters marched in the national capital on Monday, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Protest March Witnesses Police Action

According to Hindustan Times reporters at the scene, around 50,000 protesters took to the streets during the march.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) had called for a march from Jantar Mantar, where protesters have been camping for a month, to Parliament. The march drew thousands of participants.


You Can Delete All My Playlists': Arijit Singh Defends Stand On Jantar Mantar Protest

The protest was met with police action, including a lathicharge and the use of tear gas shells as security personnel attempted to disperse demonstrators marching towards Parliament.

Arijit Singh Reacts On Social Media

Responding to videos from the protest, Arijit Singh posted a series of messages on X criticising the police action.

"wow!! checking videos of Human beings in uniform behaving like goons."

In another post, he wrote, "Yaar ab to students ko maar rahe hain yahaan aap log. Hello Neta, Mantri !! Hello Delhi Police aren't you ashamed!!?? kya chal raha hai bhai!! apne aapko bhagwan samajh liya hai kya ***? Har cheez Yaad rakkha jayega! Har har Mahadev! Yaad rakhna The Only Constant Is Change!"

Singer Responds To Criticism

After one user said they had lost respect for him because of his comments, Arijit Singh replied, "I am not worried about the fact that somebody respects me or not. I am also not bothered about anyone's opinion as everyone have their own. you being a fan of me doesn't compel me to say sugarcoated words to you. but I apologise to you as a person. My words might have hurt your emotions. I am truly sorry I never meant it that way. It's just that I am angry. Forgive me to become free. You can delete all my playlist and forget my existence. be happy I genuinely pray for your happiness. but that doesn't change my opinion. Take care."

ALSO READ: Salman Khan Breaks Silence On Jantar Mantar Protest, Says ‘NEET Protest Shouldn’t Be Hijacked Politically’

Retirement Announcement Earlier This Year

In January, Arijit Singh announced that he would no longer take up new playback singing assignments.


You Can Delete All My Playlists': Arijit Singh Defends Stand On Jantar Mantar Protest

He first shared the decision on Instagram before elaborating on X, saying he wanted to focus more on classical music and spend time pursuing the kind of music he truly enjoys.

Clarifying that he was not stepping away from music entirely, he wrote, "God has been really kind to me. I am a fan of good music and in future will be learning more and doing more on my own as a small little artist. Thanks again for all your support. I still have to finish some pending commitments, will finish them. So you might get some releases this year. Just to be clear that I won't stop making music."

Weeks later, he released the independent single Raina, which received a positive response from listeners.

About The Protest

The ongoing protest, led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), began as a youth-led movement demanding reforms in India's education system.

The protesters are seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the education sector, particularly the alleged NEET paper leak.

Social activist Sonam Wangchuk joined the protest earlier this month and began a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar.

ALSO READ: 'She's My Sister': Harshad Shuts Down Shilpa's 'Lovebirds' Remark About Shivangi | WATCH

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Arijit Singh's reaction to the police action during the student protest?

Arijit Singh criticized the police action against students, expressing anger over videos of the clashes. He posted messages on X, calling the police's behavior 'like goons' and questioning their actions.

Why were students protesting in Delhi?

Thousands of students marched to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The protest was specifically over alleged irregularities in the education sector, including a suspected NEET paper leak.

What kind of action did the police take during the protest march?

Police took action against the protesters, including a lathicharge and the use of tear gas shells. These measures were used as security personnel tried to disperse demonstrators marching towards Parliament.

Did Arijit Singh announce his retirement earlier this year?

Earlier this year, Arijit Singh announced he would no longer take new playback singing assignments to focus on classical music. He clarified he is not stopping music entirely and will finish commitments and release independent work.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 22 Jul 2026 11:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jantar Mantar Arijit Singh Student Protest Protest You Can Delete All My Playlists Arijit Singh On CJP Student Protest Arijit Singh Defends Stand On Jantar Mantar Protest
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Entertainment
'You Can Delete All My Playlists': Arijit Singh Defends Stand On Jantar Mantar Protest
'You Can Delete All My Playlists': Arijit Singh Defends Stand On Jantar Mantar Protest
Entertainment
Salman Khan Breaks Silence On Jantar Mantar Protest, Says ‘NEET Protest Shouldn’t Be Hijacked Politically’
Salman Khan Breaks Silence On Jantar Mantar Protest: ‘Shouldn’t Be Hijacked Politically’
Entertainment
'She's My Sister': Harshad Shuts Down Shilpa's 'Lovebirds' Remark About Shivangi | WATCH
'She's My Sister': Harshad Shuts Down Shilpa's 'Lovebirds' Remark About Shivangi | WATCH
Entertainment
'Our Youth Deserve To Be Heard': Rajkummar Rao Voices Support For CJP Protest
'Our Youth Deserve To Be Heard': Rajkummar Rao Voices Support For CJP Protest
Advertisement

Videos

NEET Political Row: Rahul Gandhi To Address Press Conference On Paper Leak And Parliament Standoff
Delhi Metro Alert: 16 Stations Shut Amid Security Concerns, Entry and Exit Restricted
NEET Row: Kharge Demands Discussion Under Rule 267, Says Opposition Ready After Procedure Is Set
NEET Debate: Government Says Ready For Discussion, Seeks Rules and Schedule Agreement
NEET Protest Row: Congress Vows Parliament Standoff Until Demands on Education Minister Are Met
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget