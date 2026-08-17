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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesRavi Kishan Recreates Viral 'Gucci' Dance, Ali Fazal And Divyendu Join: WATCH

Ravi Kishan Recreates Viral 'Gucci' Dance, Ali Fazal And Divyendu Join: WATCH

Ravi Kishan recreated his viral meme dance with a paparazzo as Mirzapur: The Movie co-stars Ali Fazal and Divyendu hilariously joined in. Watch the viral moment.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 17 Aug 2026 11:16 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ravi Kishan recreated viral dance, joined by Mirzapur co-stars.
  • Kishan embraced meme fame, starring in Mirzapur: The Movie.
  • Mirzapur: The Movie releases September 4, features ensemble cast.

Ravi Kishan, who has become an unexpected favourite in the meme world, recently recreated one of his viral dance moments. The actor-politician was seen grooving to Aroob Khan's popular track 'Gucci', while his Mirzapur: The Movie co-stars Divyendu and Ali Fazal added an amusing twist to the moment.

ALSO READ: ‘Tara Made Sakina Proud’: Ameesha Patel Showers Love On Sunny Deol; Calls Emraan Hashmi ‘Goddamn Rocking’

Ravi Kishan's Viral Dance Gets A Mirzapur Twist

Ravi Kishan, who is set to play an antagonist in Mirzapur: The Movie. In a video circulating online, Ravi can be seen breaking into his now-familiar dance moves with a paparazzo. Just when the interaction appeared to be winding down, Divyendu and Ali Fazal quietly joined in from behind and began copying his steps.

As Munna Bhaiya and Guddu Pandit joined the meme dance, it prompted laughter from those around them.

How Ravi Kishan Became A Meme Favourite

Ravi Kishan has found a new audience online through a steady stream of memes inspired by his videos, expressions and distinctive dialogue delivery. Rather than shying away from the trend, the actor-politician has embraced it and is said to enjoy the memes created around him.

Moments such as ‘Jaldi The Late’, ‘Home From Work’ and ‘Money follows’ have turned his dramatic expressions and delivery into popular Gen Z internet humour.

ALSO READ: Actor Devan Quits BJP, Resigns As Kerala State Vice-President Over Ideological Differences

Ravi Kishan Set To Appear In Mirzapur: The Movie

Ravi Kishan will next be seen in Mirzapur: The Movie, the big-screen adaptation of the popular Prime Video series, which is scheduled to hit cinemas on September 4. He will be joined by several familiar faces from the franchise, including Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya, Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit and Divyendu as the fan-favourite Munna Bhaiya.

The film also features an extensive ensemble cast comprising Jitendra Kumar, Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Duggal, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Gaur, Sushant Singh, Mohit Malik, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Sonal Chauhan, Pramod Pathak and Anangsha Biswas.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What viral moment did Ravi Kishan recently recreate?

Ravi Kishan recently recreated one of his viral dance moments by grooving to Aroob Khan's popular track 'Gucci'. His Mirzapur: The Movie co-stars Divyendu and Ali Fazal also joined in.

What role will Ravi Kishan play in Mirzapur: The Movie?

Ravi Kishan is set to play an antagonist in Mirzapur: The Movie. He will be joined by several familiar faces from the popular Prime Video series.

How did Ravi Kishan become popular in the meme world?

Ravi Kishan became a meme favourite due to memes inspired by his videos, expressions, and distinctive dialogue delivery. He has embraced this trend.

When is Mirzapur: The Movie scheduled to be released?

Mirzapur: The Movie, the big-screen adaptation of the popular Prime Video series, is scheduled to hit cinemas on September 4.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Aug 2026 11:16 AM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Ali Fazal Divyendu Sharma Ravi Kishan Gucci Mirzapur The Movie Ravi Kishan Meme Ravi Kishan Meme Dance
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