Ravi Kishan Recreates Viral 'Gucci' Dance, Ali Fazal And Divyendu Join: WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ravi Kishan recreated viral dance, joined by Mirzapur co-stars.

Kishan embraced meme fame, starring in Mirzapur: The Movie.

Mirzapur: The Movie releases September 4, features ensemble cast.

Ravi Kishan, who has become an unexpected favourite in the meme world, recently recreated one of his viral dance moments. The actor-politician was seen grooving to Aroob Khan's popular track 'Gucci', while his Mirzapur: The Movie co-stars Divyendu and Ali Fazal added an amusing twist to the moment.

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Ravi Kishan's Viral Dance Gets A Mirzapur Twist

Ravi Kishan, who is set to play an antagonist in Mirzapur: The Movie. In a video circulating online, Ravi can be seen breaking into his now-familiar dance moves with a paparazzo. Just when the interaction appeared to be winding down, Divyendu and Ali Fazal quietly joined in from behind and began copying his steps.

Ravi Kishan Recreated His Dance Moves, Peeche Tu Dekho 😂



Munna & Guddu Also Dance In Background.#MirzapurTheMovie pic.twitter.com/52gjFRFXDU — Filmy_Duniya (@nawa75436) August 16, 2026

As Munna Bhaiya and Guddu Pandit joined the meme dance, it prompted laughter from those around them.

Ravi Kishan, Munna Bhaiya and Ali Fazal aka Guddu Bhaiya were at a promo shoot for their upcoming Mirzapur movie when Ravi went over to meet the paps, while Munna and Guddu Bhaiya started imitating his iconic dance steps from behind. Ravi Kishan eventually noticed them and joined… pic.twitter.com/9RAvNlOeT6 — ` (@broskyxn) August 16, 2026

How Ravi Kishan Became A Meme Favourite

Ravi Kishan has found a new audience online through a steady stream of memes inspired by his videos, expressions and distinctive dialogue delivery. Rather than shying away from the trend, the actor-politician has embraced it and is said to enjoy the memes created around him.

Moments such as ‘Jaldi The Late’, ‘Home From Work’ and ‘Money follows’ have turned his dramatic expressions and delivery into popular Gen Z internet humour.

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Ravi Kishan Set To Appear In Mirzapur: The Movie

Ravi Kishan will next be seen in Mirzapur: The Movie, the big-screen adaptation of the popular Prime Video series, which is scheduled to hit cinemas on September 4. He will be joined by several familiar faces from the franchise, including Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya, Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit and Divyendu as the fan-favourite Munna Bhaiya.

The film also features an extensive ensemble cast comprising Jitendra Kumar, Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Duggal, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Gaur, Sushant Singh, Mohit Malik, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Sonal Chauhan, Pramod Pathak and Anangsha Biswas.