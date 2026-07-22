Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Salman Khan supports Jantar Mantar NEET protest, citing leak.

He demands Education Minister's resignation, calls issue serious.

Urges against political hijacking, seeks stronger education system.

Salman Khan has broken his silence on the ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, extending his solidarity to the students protesting over the NEET paper leak and demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. He called the issue “very serious” and urged that the movement should not be “hijacked politically”. He also expressed hope that the government would work towards strengthening the country’s education system.

Salman Khan On Jantar Mantar Protest

While sharing a post on Instagram, Salman Khan wrote that he felt disheartened after seeing the peaceful protest turn violent.

“It was such a peaceful movement, I felt so sad that it had to take a violent turn. My heart goes out to the students and their families who were hurt. Paper leak is a very serious issue, and I am glad to know and see that the kids of our country have come together for a better educational system, and their parents supported them.”

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He appreciated the youth for taking a stand and added that this “brave and courageous” generation will make India proud. “I truly appreciate the stand they have taken, showing dedication, sincerity, and keenness to study hard and make their future and a greater, educated India. This andolan, this protest, is the right way to go about it, and the students have done this peacefully. So courageous and brave. Driven and motivated towards education, this generation will make India proud.”

The 60-year-old further advised that the protest should not be “hijacked politically” and said that education should become the next trend in the country.

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“This issue is between the students and the educational system, it should not be hijacked politically, the credit should only go to the students of our country, and I am sure the government will also give them all the support and make it a stronger educational system. It’s a win-win situation. Hoping and praying for a positive decision. God bless all of you who wanna be educated. Education should be the next trend and fashion, and should get trendier and more fashionable yr by yr, itna k bahar se log come to India to study and India becomes an educational hub.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Salman Khan’s Upcoming Film

On the work front, Salman Khan is busy shooting for Maatrubhumi, which was previously titled Battle of Galwan. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film is based on the Galwan Valley clash of June 15, 2020, when Indian and Chinese troops engaged in a violent confrontation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), resulting in the deaths of 20 Indian Army personnel.

Salman Khan stars as Colonel B Santosh Babu, the commanding officer of the 16 Bihar Regiment, who led his troops during the Galwan conflict. Chitrangda Singh plays the female lead, while Abhilash Chaudhary and Ankur Bhatia feature in pivotal roles. The film's music has been composed by Himesh Reshammiya.