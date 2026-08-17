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Ujjain: Stampede-Like Situation At Mahakal Temple Complex, Several Devotees Injured
A stampede-like situation broke out on Monday near the Harsiddhi Temple intersection in Ujjain after rumours of an electrical current spreading near a power distribution point triggered panic among devotees waiting in line to visit the Nagchandreshwar Temple.
The Nagchandreshwar Temple is located on the upper floor of the Mahakaleshwar Temple complex. Several devotees were injured amid the chaos and were taken to Charak Hospital for treatment.(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
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