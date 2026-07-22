'Our Youth Deserve To Be Heard': Rajkummar Rao Voices Support For CJP Protest

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Students' Jantar Mantar protest follows police action; film industry joins support.

Rajkummar Rao has voiced his support for students protesting in Delhi over alleged irregularities in the education system, including the NEET paper leak controversy. Sharing an emotional note on Instagram, the actor appealed for peace, empathy and meaningful dialogue following allegations of police action during the CJP-led demonstration at Jantar Mantar.

Actor Urges Peace And Fair Hearing For Students

Rao wrote that when young people feel unheard, it serves as a reminder that society must listen to them with dignity, fairness and respect. Stressing that violence only deepens divisions, he said this was a time for compassion, conversation and understanding rather than confrontation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RajKummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao)

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'Solutions Come Through Dialogue, Not Conflict'

In his message, Rajkummar urged students to continue expressing their concerns peacefully and responsibly, while also appealing to authorities to listen with sensitivity and an open mind. He emphasised that lasting solutions can only be achieved through constructive dialogue rather than conflict.

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The actor further said that every citizen wants the country to progress, and that a transparent and fair education system is the strongest foundation for national development. He concluded his note with the message, "Jai Hind."

The students' protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, led by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), has remained in the spotlight following demands for accountability over the NEET paper leak and calls for the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. After the police action during the 20 July "Chalo Parliament" march, several members of the film industry, including Shabana Azmi, Prakash Raj and Pratibha Ranta, have also spoken in support of the students, urging peaceful dialogue and reforms in the education system.