Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ameesha Patel praised Sunny Deol and Emraan Hashmi's new films.

Emraan Hashmi's film significantly outperformed Sunny Deol's release.

Sunny Deol’s Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and Gadar 2 co-star Ameesha Patel has showered praise on Batwara 1947. She said Tara Singh - the iconic character played by the actor in Gadar - had made Sakina, her beloved character from the franchise, proud. She also praised Emraan Hashmi’s comeback film Awarapan 2.

Ameesha Patel Praises Sunny Deol, Emraan Hashmi

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Ameesha shared her thoughts after watching both films over the weekend.

“Saw both films this weekend. Dearest Tara... you truly are a saviour for all, and I always knew that. This time, your love for a MOTHER has only made me even more proud as your Sakina… WAH JI TARAJI,” she wrote.

ALSO READ| 'Awarapan 2' Sees 23% Drop On Day 3, Stays Rs 18.75 Cr Ahead Of 'Batwara 1947'

She also had glowing words for Emraan Hashmi, praising his performance in his comeback film. “For you, Emraan… wow! Man, you goddamn rocked it,” she wrote.

Saw both the films this weekend. Dearest Tara .. u truly are a saviour for all and I always knew that and this time ur love for a MOTHER has only made me even more proud as ur Sakina 😝😝❤️👍WA JI TARAJI 👍👍and fr u Emraan…Wow . Man U god dam rocked it 👍👍👍👍 — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) August 16, 2026

‘Awarapan 2’ vs ‘Batwara 1947’

Batwara 1947 and Awarapan 2 clashed at the box office on August 14, hoping to capitalise on the extended Independence Day weekend.

While Batwara 1947 marked Preity Zinta’s return to the big screen after a long hiatus, Awarapan 2 marked Emraan Hashmi’s comeback. However, Sunny Deol’s film has struggled to generate the expected box-office momentum, with several shows witnessing low occupancy.

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On the other hand, Awarapan 2 has struck a chord with audiences, with Emraan’s return evoking nostalgia for the actor’s popular early-2000s era, including films such as Jannat and Gangster. The film has been witnessing strong buzz and packed theatres.

‘Awarapan 2’ vs ‘Batwara 1947’ Box Office Collection

Both Awarapan 2 and Batwara 1947 witnessed a dip in collections on Day 3. However, Emraan Hashmi’s film remains significantly ahead of Sunny Deol’s release at the box office.

Batwara 1947 collected Rs 5.75 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 13.50 crore on Day 2 and Rs 7.25 crore on Day 3. This takes its three-day domestic nett collection to Rs 26.50 crore, while its worldwide gross collection stands at Rs 37.11 crore.

On the other hand, Awarapan 2 earned Rs 22 crore on Day 1, Rs 33.75 crore on Day 2 and Rs 26 crore on Day 3, taking its three-day domestic nett collection to Rs 81.75 crore.

The film’s worldwide gross collection currently stands at Rs 110.10 crore.