Ayesha Khan was detained by Mumbai Police while attending a protest in support of NEET aspirants. She claims she was standing peacefully and not actively protesting or raising slogans.
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Dhurandhar's Ayesha Khan Says She Was Detained During Mumbai Protest: Watch
Actor Ayesha Khan alleged she was detained by Mumbai Police while attending a protest supporting NEET aspirants. Sharing videos on Instagram, she claimed she had been standing peacefully when officers took her into custody and questioned the reason behind the police action.
- Actor Ayesha Khan detained at peaceful NEET protest.
- She claimed detention occurred despite her peaceful presence.
- Police escorted her to Worli station without explanation.
- Protest supported NEET aspirants amid alleged exam irregularities.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why was Ayesha Khan detained by Mumbai Police?
What was Ayesha Khan's reason for attending the protest?
Ayesha Khan stated she attended the protest to support NEET aspirants and remember students who had died by suicide. She reached the protest around 4 pm.
What did Ayesha Khan claim about her detention?
Ayesha Khan claimed she was detained despite standing peacefully and not participating in the protest or raising slogans. She alleged police used force and offered no explanation for her detention.
Who is Ayesha Khan?
Ayesha Khan is an actor who gained recognition after appearing in the song Shararat from Dhurandhar and as a wildcard contestant on Bigg Boss 17. She also acts in television shows and films.
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