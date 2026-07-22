Dhurandhar's Ayesha Khan Says She Was Detained During Mumbai Protest: Watch

Actor Ayesha Khan has alleged that she was detained by Mumbai Police while attending a protest organised in support of NEET aspirants seeking accountability over alleged examination irregularities. The actor, who recently gained wider recognition after featuring in Shararat from Dhurandhar, shared videos from the incident on Instagram, claiming she had been standing peacefully when police took her into custody. Earlier today, Mumbai Police detained several students during a protest in the Shivaji Park area of Dadar, Mumbai. According to Ayesha, she had not raised slogans or participated in the protest before being detained. The demonstration was held in solidarity with the ongoing student movement, which has witnessed similar protests across several cities in recent days.

Ayesha Khan's Detention

Sharing a series of videos on Instagram Stories, Ayesha Khan claimed she was detained despite not actively participating in the protest. She said, "My hands are literally shivering right now. I've been detained in the police van just for standing on the road peacefully. I didn't say a word. I didn't even start the protest. I was just standing because my brother and my male friends were detained, and we were just standing on the road. Me and two of my other female friends." Speaking later from Worli Police Station, Ayesha alleged that she had reached the protest around 4 pm to support NEET aspirants and remember students who had died by suicide.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayesha Khan (@ayeshaakhan_official)

In another clip, the actor was seen asking police officials where the detainees were being taken. She also requested officers not to push her while being escorted.

What Ayesha Claimed

Speaking later from Worli Police Station, Ayesha alleged that she had reached the protest around 4 pm to support NEET aspirants and remember students who had died by suicide. According to her, the group had not begun protesting, raised slogans or displayed placards when police intervened. She claimed around 15 officers, including women personnel, surrounded her and two of her friends before asking them to board a police van.

ALSO READ | Imran Khan Backs CJP-Led NEET Protest Says, Students Were 'Beaten Down And Disowned'

Ayesha further alleged that despite repeatedly asking why they were being detained, she received no explanation. While she said officials at Worli Police Station treated them politely, she questioned why force was allegedly used at the protest site.

ALSO READ | Manoj Muntashir Explains Why He Stayed Away From CJP Protest: 'I Won't Join Tukde Tukde Gang'

Who Is Ayesha Khan?

Ayesha Khan first gained national attention after entering Bigg Boss 17 as a wildcard contestant. More recently, she received widespread recognition for her appearance in the song Shararat from Dhurandhar, which became a major hit.

Apart from music videos, she has appeared in television shows and films and remains active on social media, where she frequently shares updates and opinions on current affairs. Ayesha Khan's videos have added another perspective to the ongoing debate around protests linked to alleged NEET examination irregularities, with her claims attracting significant attention across social media.



Inputs by - Suraj Ojha