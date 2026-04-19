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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesT-Series Founder Gulshan Kumar’s Brother Darshan Kumar Passes Away At 70

T-Series Founder Gulshan Kumar’s Brother Darshan Kumar Passes Away At 70

Darshan Kumar, younger brother of T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar, has died at 70. Singer Mika Singh shared an emotional tribute remembering his support for artists.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 19 Apr 2026 11:58 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar's brother Darshan Kumar dies.
  • Darshan Kumar, 70, was a quiet force behind T-Series.
  • He supported many artists and nurtured emerging talent.
  • His passing was mourned by singer Mika Singh.

The Indian music industry is mourning the loss of Darshan Kumar, younger brother of T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar, who passed away on 18 April at the age of 70. Though he largely stayed away from the spotlight, Darshan Kumar remained an important figure behind the scenes and played a significant role in supporting artists and talent within the industry.

His passing has sparked an emotional response across entertainment circles, with singer Mika Singh among the first public figures to pay tribute.

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Mika Singh Shares Heartfelt Tribute

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mika Singh (@mikasingh)

The news was first shared by singer Mika Singh on social media. Remembering Darshan Kumar’s generosity and contribution to music, he wrote, “Just heard the heartbreaking news that Darshan Kumar ji, the owner of T-Series, has left us with his beautiful memories. He was truly a great man and always so helpful. He launched and supported so many singers and gave opportunities to countless talents. May Mata Rani bless his soul and give him eternal peace.Rest in peace. Om Shanti."

A Quiet Force Behind T-Series

Unlike several members of the Kumar family, Darshan Kumar preferred to remain away from public attention. However, those familiar with the music business knew his impact was substantial. He was widely respected for backing emerging artists and helping nurture talent at a time when opportunities were limited.

Many insiders viewed him as one of the steady forces who helped preserve and strengthen the family’s music empire over the years.

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The Gulshan Kumar Legacy Continues

To understand the importance of Darshan Kumar’s role, one must look at the legacy built by his late brother Gulshan Kumar. In 1983, Gulshan Kumar founded Super Cassettes Industries Private Limited, which later became globally recognised as T-Series.

The company transformed music access in India and went on to become one of the biggest entertainment brands in the world. Following Gulshan Kumar’s death in 1997, the business was steered forward by family members including Krishna Kumar and Bhushan Kumar.

Today, Bhushan Kumar has taken T-Series to global heights, while Tulsi Kumar remains a popular singer and Khushali Kumar has pursued acting.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who was Darshan Kumar?

Darshan Kumar was the younger brother of T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar. He played a significant behind-the-scenes role in supporting artists and talent within the music industry.

When did Darshan Kumar pass away?

Darshan Kumar passed away on April 18th at the age of 70. His passing was announced by singer Mika Singh.

What was Darshan Kumar's role in the music industry?

Though he stayed out of the spotlight, Darshan Kumar was instrumental in supporting emerging artists and nurturing talent. Many viewed him as a steady force in preserving the T-Series music empire.

How is Darshan Kumar connected to T-Series?

Darshan Kumar was the younger brother of Gulshan Kumar, the founder of T-Series. He remained an important figure behind the scenes of the music label.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Apr 2026 11:58 AM (IST)
Tags :
ENtertainment News Darshan Kumar Death T-Series News Gulshan Kumar Family
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