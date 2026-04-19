T-Series Founder Gulshan Kumar’s Brother Darshan Kumar Passes Away At 70

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar's brother Darshan Kumar dies.

Darshan Kumar, 70, was a quiet force behind T-Series.

He supported many artists and nurtured emerging talent.

His passing was mourned by singer Mika Singh.

The Indian music industry is mourning the loss of Darshan Kumar, younger brother of T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar, who passed away on 18 April at the age of 70. Though he largely stayed away from the spotlight, Darshan Kumar remained an important figure behind the scenes and played a significant role in supporting artists and talent within the industry.

His passing has sparked an emotional response across entertainment circles, with singer Mika Singh among the first public figures to pay tribute.

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Mika Singh Shares Heartfelt Tribute

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mika Singh (@mikasingh)

The news was first shared by singer Mika Singh on social media. Remembering Darshan Kumar’s generosity and contribution to music, he wrote, “Just heard the heartbreaking news that Darshan Kumar ji, the owner of T-Series, has left us with his beautiful memories. He was truly a great man and always so helpful. He launched and supported so many singers and gave opportunities to countless talents. May Mata Rani bless his soul and give him eternal peace.Rest in peace. Om Shanti."

A Quiet Force Behind T-Series

Unlike several members of the Kumar family, Darshan Kumar preferred to remain away from public attention. However, those familiar with the music business knew his impact was substantial. He was widely respected for backing emerging artists and helping nurture talent at a time when opportunities were limited.

Many insiders viewed him as one of the steady forces who helped preserve and strengthen the family’s music empire over the years.

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The Gulshan Kumar Legacy Continues

To understand the importance of Darshan Kumar’s role, one must look at the legacy built by his late brother Gulshan Kumar. In 1983, Gulshan Kumar founded Super Cassettes Industries Private Limited, which later became globally recognised as T-Series.

The company transformed music access in India and went on to become one of the biggest entertainment brands in the world. Following Gulshan Kumar’s death in 1997, the business was steered forward by family members including Krishna Kumar and Bhushan Kumar.

Today, Bhushan Kumar has taken T-Series to global heights, while Tulsi Kumar remains a popular singer and Khushali Kumar has pursued acting.