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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities‘Dead Rats, Cockroaches in Food’: Sonali Raut’s Explosive Claims About Bigg Boss Marathi 6

‘Dead Rats, Cockroaches in Food’: Sonali Raut’s Explosive Claims About Bigg Boss Marathi 6

Actor Sonali Raut has accused Bigg Boss Marathi 6 makers of unhygienic living conditions, claiming she contracted scabies inside the house, saw dead rats and cockroaches in food.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 18 Apr 2026 04:44 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sonali Raut claims Bigg Boss Marathi 6 house was unhygienic.
  • She alleges finding rats and cockroaches in food preparation areas.
  • Raut contracted a contagious skin disease due to conditions.
  • She has sent a legal notice seeking accountability and compensation.

Reality TV may look glamorous on camera, but some behind‑the‑scenes stories tell a very different tale. Actor‑model Sonali Raut has now thrown a spotlight on what she says was a filthy, unsafe environment inside the Bigg Boss Marathi 6 house. She claims she caught a contagious skin disease and even saw dead rats and cockroaches in the food made for the contestants. 

Sonali Raut shows The Real World Behind Glamour

Sonali Raut recently posted videos on social media showing rashes and marks on her back, arms, legs and torso. Over the clips, text in her video reads: “Rats inside the kitchen eating away groceries. Cockroaches coming out of food. As a punishment, one washroom for 17 contestants. Inside the washroom, people used to smoke, eat food, chicken, eggs, litter, dead rats around. People used each other’s napkins and towels due to shortage.” 

Along with the visuals she wrote, “Beyond the glamour lies a dark reality of exploitation. I entered #BBMarathi6 with trust but left with a contagious disease. It’s time to hold the makers accountable.” In an earlier statement given to IANS, she said, “The environment was extremely unhygienic. There were big rats inside the kitchen eating away at the grocery and the same was being used to cook for contestants to feed on.” 

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Sonali Shares Troubles Faced In Bigg Boss House 

Sonali also alleged that food brought in by Endemol Productions during the Weekend ka War episodes had cockroaches coming out of it. She added that, as a punishment, all 17 contestants were forced to share only one washroom, where people would smoke, eat food, drop chicken bones and eggshells, and “dead rats around”, which she called unhygienic and unfair between men and women. 

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The actor has now sent a legal notice to the makers of Bigg Boss Marathi 6, claiming mental and physical distress and saying she contracted scabies because of the dirty living conditions. She has demanded accountability and reportedly asked for compensation, turning her on‑screen controversy into a serious off‑screen battle over health and safety in reality shows.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What allegations has Sonali Raut made about the Bigg Boss Marathi 6 house?

Sonali Raut claims the Bigg Boss Marathi 6 house was extremely unhygienic, citing dead rats and cockroaches in food and washrooms. She also stated there was a shortage of personal items like napkins.

What health issue did Sonali Raut claim to contract?

Sonali Raut claims she contracted a contagious skin disease, scabies, due to the dirty living conditions in the Bigg Boss Marathi 6 house.

What actions has Sonali Raut taken regarding her claims?

Sonali Raut has sent a legal notice to the makers of Bigg Boss Marathi 6, demanding accountability and compensation for the alleged mental and physical distress caused by the unhygienic environment.

What specific examples of unhygienic conditions did Sonali Raut share?

She reported seeing rats in the kitchen eating groceries and cockroaches in food provided during Weekend ka War episodes. She also described one washroom being used by 17 contestants, with people smoking and eating inside.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 18 Apr 2026 04:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sonali Raut Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Scabies Reality Show Controversy Endemol Productions.
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