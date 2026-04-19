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HomeEntertainmentMoviesAkshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla Crosses Rs 60 Cr Worldwide, Gives Dhurandhar 2 Tough Competition

Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla Crosses Rs 60 Cr Worldwide, Gives Dhurandhar 2 Tough Competition

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar’s horror comedy crosses Rs 60 crore worldwide with a massive jump, giving Dhurandhar 2 competition.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 19 Apr 2026 10:20 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Bhooth Bangla earned Rs 60.50 crore worldwide in two days.
  • Day 2 domestic collection saw a 55% jump, reaching Rs 19 crore.
  • Film's strong performance sets up a box office clash with Dhurandhar 2.
  • Director Priyadarshan and actor Akshay Kumar reunite for this horror-comedy.

Akshay Kumar's latest horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla has delivered a powerful box office surge on Day 2, crossing the Rs 60 crore mark worldwide in just two days of release. The film’s sharp rise has now placed it in direct competition with Ranveer Singh’s still-running Dhurandhar 2, setting up an exciting box office clash.

With strong audience response, weekend momentum, and family appeal, Bhooth Bangla is quickly turning into one of the most talked-about Bollywood releases of the year.

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Day 2 Collection Registers Massive Jump

After opening with Rs 12.25 crore net on Friday, Bhooth Bangla witnessed an impressive leap on Saturday. The film earned Rs 19 crore net in India on Day 2, reflecting a growth of more than 55 per cent.

That jump pushed the total India net collection to Rs 35 crore, while India gross collections reached Rs 42 crore after two days.

Worldwide Collection Crosses Rs 60 Crore

The film is also performing strongly overseas. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, on Day 2, Bhooth Bangla collected Rs 9 crore internationally, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 18.50 crore.

With domestic and overseas earnings combined, the worldwide gross now stands at Rs 60.50 crore in just two days.

For Akshay Kumar, this marks a highly encouraging response and a much-needed commercial boost.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 Nears Rs 1,750 Cr Worldwide Despite Clash With Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla

Priyadarshan-Akshay Kumar Combo Strikes Again?

Directed by Priyadarshan, Bhooth Bangla reunites the filmmaker with Akshay Kumar in a genre that blends laughs, chaos, and spooky entertainment. Fans have also praised the fresh pairing of Akshay Kumar and Wamiqa Gabbi, which has added curiosity around the film.

The movie had already earned Rs 3.50 crore net through paid previews before release, giving it an early head start.

While Dhurandhar 2 continues its strong theatrical run, Bhooth Bangla has entered the race with serious momentum. If Sunday collections rise further, as trade expects, the film could post a massive opening weekend total.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Bhooth Bangla earn on its second day in India?

On its second day, Bhooth Bangla earned Rs 19 crore net in India, showing a growth of over 55% from its opening day.

What is the total worldwide collection of Bhooth Bangla after two days?

After two days, Bhooth Bangla has crossed the Rs 60 crore mark worldwide, with a total gross of Rs 60.50 crore.

Who directed Bhooth Bangla and who are the lead actors?

Bhooth Bangla is directed by Priyadarshan and stars Akshay Kumar and Wamiqa Gabbi. This marks a reunion for Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar.

How did Bhooth Bangla perform on its opening day?

Bhooth Bangla opened with Rs 12.25 crore net on Friday. It also earned Rs 3.50 crore net through paid previews before its official release.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Apr 2026 10:20 AM (IST)
Tags :
Akshay Kumar ENtertainment News Bhooth Bangla Box Office Bhooth Bangla Collection
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