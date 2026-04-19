Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla Crosses Rs 60 Cr Worldwide, Gives Dhurandhar 2 Tough Competition

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bhooth Bangla earned Rs 60.50 crore worldwide in two days.

Day 2 domestic collection saw a 55% jump, reaching Rs 19 crore.

Film's strong performance sets up a box office clash with Dhurandhar 2.

Director Priyadarshan and actor Akshay Kumar reunite for this horror-comedy.

Akshay Kumar's latest horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla has delivered a powerful box office surge on Day 2, crossing the Rs 60 crore mark worldwide in just two days of release. The film’s sharp rise has now placed it in direct competition with Ranveer Singh’s still-running Dhurandhar 2, setting up an exciting box office clash.

With strong audience response, weekend momentum, and family appeal, Bhooth Bangla is quickly turning into one of the most talked-about Bollywood releases of the year.

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Day 2 Collection Registers Massive Jump

After opening with Rs 12.25 crore net on Friday, Bhooth Bangla witnessed an impressive leap on Saturday. The film earned Rs 19 crore net in India on Day 2, reflecting a growth of more than 55 per cent.

That jump pushed the total India net collection to Rs 35 crore, while India gross collections reached Rs 42 crore after two days.

Worldwide Collection Crosses Rs 60 Crore

The film is also performing strongly overseas. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, on Day 2, Bhooth Bangla collected Rs 9 crore internationally, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 18.50 crore.

With domestic and overseas earnings combined, the worldwide gross now stands at Rs 60.50 crore in just two days.

For Akshay Kumar, this marks a highly encouraging response and a much-needed commercial boost.

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Priyadarshan-Akshay Kumar Combo Strikes Again?

Directed by Priyadarshan, Bhooth Bangla reunites the filmmaker with Akshay Kumar in a genre that blends laughs, chaos, and spooky entertainment. Fans have also praised the fresh pairing of Akshay Kumar and Wamiqa Gabbi, which has added curiosity around the film.

The movie had already earned Rs 3.50 crore net through paid previews before release, giving it an early head start.

While Dhurandhar 2 continues its strong theatrical run, Bhooth Bangla has entered the race with serious momentum. If Sunday collections rise further, as trade expects, the film could post a massive opening weekend total.