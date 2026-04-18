Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Prakash Raj criticizes Pawan Kalyan for misrepresenting women's reservation bill.

Kalyan blames opposition for blocking women's representation bill's progress.

Raj alleges Kalyan prioritized delimitation, harming South Indian states' representation.

The debate highlights ongoing North-South political and demographic tensions.

Is the Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh twisting facts on women's empowerment to shield his allies? In a bold social media showdown, the outspoken activist demands truth and a public debate, exposing hidden agendas behind a failed Parliament bill. South India's pride hangs in the balance as old rivals clash over national politics. What's really at stake?

Actor Prakash Raj Slams Pawan Kalyan

In a heated exchange that's gripping social media, actor Prakash Raj has slammed Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan over the recent defeat of the Women's Reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha on April 17, 2026. Prakash Raj accused Pawan of lying to please Prime Minister Narendra Modi, pointing out that the original Women's Reservation Act was passed in 2023.

The 2023 Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam reserves one-third of seats for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, but its rollout is linked to the next Census and delimitation, likely delaying it to the 2030s. The new 2026 amendment bill aimed to speed this up by using current population data and raising Lok Sabha seats to fit the quota without cutting existing ones. However, opposition parties blocked it, halting related bills like the Delimitation Bill too, as announced by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju.

Please stop lying to citizens just to please Modi. Women reservation bill was approved in 2023 itself. It can be passed even now . But your gang wanted to pass Delimitation bill which would weaken the representation of South Indian states including Andhra Pradesh. Requesting you… https://t.co/LyQGy2Fh8E — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) April 18, 2026

Pawan Kalyan, an NDA ally via his Jana Sena Party, hit back on X. He said, “A historic opportunity to strengthen women’s representation in India’s legislatures has been deliberately blocked by the opposition. The opposition’s stance makes it clear that they lack the intent to support transformative reforms that strengthen Bharat’s democracy and empower women.” He praised Modi's “visionary leadership” and reaffirmed his party's support for 33% women's reservation.

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Prakash Raj On Women's Reservation Bill

Not backing down, Prakash Raj quoted Pawan's post and fired off: “Please stop lying to citizens just to please Modi. Women reservation bill was approved in 2023 itself. It can be passed even now. But your gang wanted to pass Delimitation bill which would weaken the representation of South Indian states including Andhra Pradesh. Requesting you not to sell the self respect and the State rights of Andhra People who have made you DCM. I am ready for debate with you to explain. Are you ready #justasking.”

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Prakash Raj, a vocal critic of the BJP and defender of southern states' rights, fears delimitation would favor northern states with higher populations, hurting Andhra Pradesh and others. The clash highlights the north-south divide, with leaders like Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin warning of “historic injustice.” As Prakash challenges Pawan to a debate, the row shows no signs of cooling, blending cinema stardom with fiery politics.