Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Former nurse Julie alleges online trolling caused husband's and her distress.

She claims this distress led to the loss of their first child.

Julie questions why police complaint against eight individuals is slow.

She implicates actor Vijay, suggesting his inaction contributed to her loss.

Former nurse-turned-actor Julie, also known as Marie Juliana and remembered for her role in the 2017 Jallikattu protests, has made a series of emotional allegations. Speaking publicly in Chennai, the Bigg Boss Tamil contestant claimed that sustained trolling and defamatory campaigns targeted at her and her husband caused immense mental distress, which she says ultimately resulted in the loss of her first child.

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Julie Opens Up About Trolling, Police Complaint

Julie revealed that she had approached the police earlier this year after facing what she described as coordinated online attacks. According to her, a complaint was lodged against eight individuals in March.

She said she later received communication indicating that the matter fell under civil defamation rather than criminal defamation. During her interaction with the media, Julie also questioned developments surrounding her complaint and referred to allegations that subsequently surfaced accusing her of involvement in a Rs 15 lakh kidney scam.

Speaking about the accusations, she said, “They created a perfect story, screenplay, direction and narration for this,” while alleging that a TVK supporter and an advocate were involved in spreading the claims.

‘We Lost Our Baby,’ Says Julie

The actor became visibly emotional while discussing the personal impact of the alleged harassment.

She said, “We lost our baby. I had just gotten married, and we lost our first baby. My child died due to severe mental anguish caused by online harassment. I could use this for sympathy, but my point is that defamatory and derogatory remarks are being made about my husband and me. Just because a woman speaks about TVK, you ruin her name without a conscience…I have nothing to say.”

Julie Questions Vijay’s Silence

During the interaction, Julie also referred to actor-turned-politician Vijay and questioned why stronger action had not been taken against those she believes were responsible for the online abuse.

She said, “People say that Vijay anna became CM through Instagram. Instead of orchestrating attacks against those who speak against his people, shouldn’t he focus on doing something for the public?”

She also added, “I did file the complaint during the DMK regime, but I filed it during the election time. But now that another government has come into power, shouldn’t they take responsibility?”

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‘Vijay Anna Is Responsible’

Julie further alleged that her complaint was not receiving adequate attention because the people she had named were supporters of TVK.

In one of the most emotional moments, she stated, “Vijay anna is responsible for me losing my child.”

She immediately clarified her position, adding, “He might not have done it directly. But if he had said just one word and asked them to back off, I wouldn’t have lost what I lost today.”