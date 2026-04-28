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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesKannada Actor Darshan Faces Fresh Allegations Amid Ongoing Murder Case, Accused Of Harassing Inmates

Kannada Actor Darshan Faces Fresh Allegations Amid Ongoing Murder Case, Accused Of Harassing Inmates

Kannada actor Darshan, jailed in the Renukaswamy murder case, now faces fresh allegations of inmate harassment as legal proceedings and film-related disputes continue.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 28 Apr 2026 04:01 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Actor Darshan faces new jail allegations after Renukaswamy murder.
  • Co-accused seek transfer due to Darshan's alleged jail behavior.
  • Film 'Boss' release halted, courts to hear case May 2.

The legal troubles surrounding Kannada actor Darshan continue to deepen, with fresh claims. These claims have emerge from within prison even as high-profile murder case remains under intense judicial scrutiny.

What began as a shocking criminal investigation has now evolved into a prolonged courtroom and controversy battle.

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Renukaswamy Murder Case

Kannada actor Darshan was arrested by Bengalur police from Mysuru in June 2024 and has remained in custody for nearly two years. According to police investigations, Renukaswamy, a resident of Chitradurga, was allegedly abducted and brutally assaulted during the same month. His body was later recovered from a drain in Bengaluru, triggering a major criminal probe.

Authorities have alleged that the victim had sent objectionable and abusive messages on social media to actress Pavithra Gowda, who is closely associated with Darshan. This, investigators claim, led to anger and escalation involving the actor and his associates.

Fresh Jail Allegations Against Darshan

While Darshan remains in prison, new allegations have surfaced regarding his behaviour inside jail. According to reports cited by NDTV, he "has been kicking co-accused in the case while they are sleeping and talking to them rudely."

Disturbed by the situation, two co-accused have reportedly requested prison authorities to shift them to Chitradurga jail. It has also been reported that Darshan has been advised to strictly follow jail rules, including standing in queues for food and cleaning duties such as toilet maintenance.

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Film Controversy Adds Another Layer To The Case

Adding to the ongoing legal tension, Darshan has also objected to the release of the upcoming film Boss. The movie, originally scheduled for release on April 14, was halted after a plea was filed claiming it draws inspiration from the ongoing Renukaswamy murder case.

As reported by Live Law, Darshan and his wife have argued that the film's teaser audio and visuals are structured in a way that could lead viewers to associate it with the ongoing case. The film's director has denied any such connection. The matter is now before the court and is scheduled for hearing on May 2.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the primary legal trouble actor Darshan is facing?

Darshan is involved in a high-profile murder case concerning Renukaswamy, who was allegedly abducted and assaulted. This case is under intense judicial scrutiny.

What are the fresh allegations against Darshan from inside prison?

Reports suggest Darshan has been kicking co-accused while they sleep and speaking to them rudely. Two co-accused have requested a transfer to a different jail.

What is the controversy surrounding the film 'Boss'?

Darshan objects to the release of the film 'Boss', claiming its teaser and visuals could be associated with the Renukaswamy murder case. The court is set to hear the matter.

Why was Renukaswamy allegedly targeted?

Investigators allege that Renukaswamy sent objectionable social media messages to actress Pavithra Gowda, which reportedly angered Darshan and his associates.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 Apr 2026 04:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kannada Cinema CRime News Celebrity Controversy Darshan Jail Case
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