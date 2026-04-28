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HomeEntertainmentMoviesABP Exclusive | Priyadarshan, Akshay Kumar Team Up For 8th Film After Bhooth Bangla; Promise ‘Something Entirely Comic’

ABP Exclusive | Priyadarshan, Akshay Kumar Team Up For 8th Film After Bhooth Bangla; Promise ‘Something Entirely Comic’

Priyadarshan said he and Akshay Kumar are keen to return to pure comedy after experimenting with Bhooth Bangla, a horror-comedy, and the upcoming thriller Haiwaan.

By : Subhash K Jha | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 28 Apr 2026 09:56 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar to reunite for comedy.
  • Upcoming project follows horror-comedy 'Bhooth Bangla'.
  • Priyadarshan clarifies earlier comedy project not proceeding.

Director Priyadarshan and actor Akshay Kumar, who reunited after 14 years for the horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla, are already planning another collaboration - this time a project set firmly in the comedy genre. The film will mark the eighth project between the director and the actor.

Interestingly, before this new comedy goes on floors in July, the duo will also be seen working together on another project titled Haiwaan.

‘Want To Do Something Entirely Comic’

Speaking about the upcoming project, Priyadarshan said he and Akshay Kumar were keen to return to pure comedy after experimenting with different genres.

“After Bhooth Bangla, which was a horror-comedy, and Haiwaan, which is a thriller, Akshay and I wanted to do something entirely in the comic zone,” Priyadarshan told this writer.

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He added with a hint of excitement, “Before I move on to my hundredth film.”

Bhooth Bangla was released on April 17, with paid previews beginning at 9 PM on April 16. The horror-comedy was directed by Priyadarshan and produced by Akshay Kumar along with Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the banners of Balaji Motion Pictures and Cape of Good Films.

The film features an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Jisshu Sengupta, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu and Wamiqa Gabbi.

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At the box office, the film has earned Rs 134.98 crore in India gross collections, while its India net collections stand at Rs 113.40 crore so far. Overseas, the film has collected Rs 48 crore in gross revenue, taking its worldwide gross collection to Rs 182.98 crore.

Pankaj-Anu-Saurabh Project Not Final Yet

Earlier, reports suggested that Priyadarshan’s next comedy after Bhooth Bangla would feature Pankaj Tripathi, Saurabh Shukla and Annu Kapoor. However, the filmmaker clarified that the project is not currently in development. “It was something we discussed at some point in the past. But we haven’t proceeded with that project as yet,” he said.

Priyadarshan added that it was simply one of the many ideas that come up during discussions but do not always move forward.

“It’s like many ideas that come up, but don’t necessarily materialise,” he said.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the next project Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar are planning?

Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar are planning a new collaboration focused entirely on comedy. This will be their eighth project together.

What genre will the new film starring Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan be?

The upcoming film will be a pure comedy. The duo wants to return to a full comic zone after their previous horror-comedy and thriller projects.

Has the previously reported comedy project with Pankaj Tripathi, Saurabh Shukla, and Annu Kapoor been confirmed?

No, the filmmaker clarified that the project is not currently in development. It was an idea discussed in the past but has not moved forward.

What is the status of the film 'Haiwaan'?

Haiwaan is a thriller that Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar will be working on before their new comedy project goes on floors.

About the author Subhash K Jha

Subhash K Jha is a veteran journalist known for writing extensively on Indian cinema. For more than 40 years, he has been obsessed with Lata Mangeshkar's voice. He has contributed to almost every major publication and is still seeking.
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Published at : 28 Apr 2026 09:55 AM (IST)
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Priyadarshan Akshay Kumar Bhooth Bangla Haiwaan
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