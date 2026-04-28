Prakash Raj Reacts To Dhruv Rathee’s ‘Raghav Chadha Buying Fake Followers’ Video

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Raghav Chadha reportedly lost nearly two million Instagram followers.

Actor Prakash Raj criticized Chadha's political switch and follower loss.

Dhruv Rathee alleged Chadha bought fake followers to maintain numbers.

Rathee suggested Chadha resign and stop buying bot followers.

Raghav Chadha had once asserted that no person or amount of money could persuade him to leave the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). However, his recent decision to switch sides has left many supporters in shock.

Following the announcement, more than a million people reportedly unfollowed him on social media in just 24 hours. Several public figures, including actor Prakash Raj, have openly criticised the move.

Prakash Raj Takes A Dig

Just a day earlier, Prakash Raj had taken a swipe at Chadha over a video in which the politician said, “I could be wrong, but not all seven MPs,” referring to the group that left AAP with him for the BJP.

ALSO READ| ‘A Million Unfollowed You’: Prakash Raj Hits Back At Raghav Chadha Over ‘Not All 7 MPs Can Be Wrong’ Remark

Questioning the justification behind the political shift, the actor pointed out that the large number of people unfollowing Chadha could not all be wrong either.

“I could be wrong too… but not the million who walked away unfollowing you from your social media platform,” Raj wrote on X.

I could be wrong too …but not a million who walked away unfollowing you from your social media platform #NamakHarami #justasking pic.twitter.com/b2vmBpJ3jY — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) April 27, 2026

Dhruv Rathee’s Viral Video

So, when Dhruv Rathee posted a video on his followers’ count, the actor and director naturally wasted no time in reacting to it.

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But before we tell you how he reacted, let us take a look at the video shared by Dhruv Rathee.

‘Raghav Chadha Buying Fake Followers’

In the video, Rathee claimed that around 2.3 million people had unfollowed Chadha on Instagram. He further alleged that the politician had begun buying paid followers to maintain his numbers.

Rathee attempted to support his claim by showing several accounts from Chadha’s follower list that appeared inactive, many of which reportedly had no profile pictures, posts, or followers.

He also pointed out that several of these accounts appeared to have been created around April 2026, suggesting they may have been added after Chadha’s follower count began dropping.

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Towards the end of the video, Rathee offered three suggestions. First, he said Chadha should consider resigning if he wished to salvage what remained of his reputation. Second, he urged him to stop buying bot followers, noting that Instagram frequently removes such accounts. Finally, Rathee mentioned that much of Chadha’s popularity had been driven by younger audiences, particularly Gen Z users.

Prakash Raj’s Reaction

After watching the video, the 61-year-old actor couldn’t hold himself from reacting to the video. Since the video was hilarious, he just dropped laughing emoticons.

Raghav Chadha’s Follower Count Drops

Raghav Chadha, a member of the Rajya Sabha, reportedly lost nearly two million followers on Instagram after he and six other MPs left the AAP to join the BJP.

On the day of the announcement, Chadha had around 14.6 million followers on Instagram. By Sunday, that number had dropped to approximately 12.7 million.

Chadha, along with Harbhajan Singh, Sandeep Pathak, Ashok Mittal, Swati Maliwal, Rajendra Gupta and Vikram Sahney, left the party led by Arvind Kejriwal on April 24.