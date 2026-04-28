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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesPrakash Raj Reacts To Dhruv Rathee’s ‘Raghav Chadha Buying Fake Followers’ Video

Prakash Raj Reacts To Dhruv Rathee’s ‘Raghav Chadha Buying Fake Followers’ Video

Raghav Chadha, along with six other MPs, left the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP to join BJP. He has since lost nearly two million followers on Instagram.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 28 Apr 2026 12:52 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Raghav Chadha reportedly lost nearly two million Instagram followers.
  • Actor Prakash Raj criticized Chadha's political switch and follower loss.
  • Dhruv Rathee alleged Chadha bought fake followers to maintain numbers.
  • Rathee suggested Chadha resign and stop buying bot followers.

Raghav Chadha had once asserted that no person or amount of money could persuade him to leave the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). However, his recent decision to switch sides has left many supporters in shock.

Following the announcement, more than a million people reportedly unfollowed him on social media in just 24 hours. Several public figures, including actor Prakash Raj, have openly criticised the move.

Prakash Raj Takes A Dig

Just a day earlier, Prakash Raj had taken a swipe at Chadha over a video in which the politician said, “I could be wrong, but not all seven MPs,” referring to the group that left AAP with him for the BJP.

ALSO READ| ‘A Million Unfollowed You’: Prakash Raj Hits Back At Raghav Chadha Over ‘Not All 7 MPs Can Be Wrong’ Remark

Questioning the justification behind the political shift, the actor pointed out that the large number of people unfollowing Chadha could not all be wrong either.

“I could be wrong too… but not the million who walked away unfollowing you from your social media platform,” Raj wrote on X.

Dhruv Rathee’s Viral Video

So, when Dhruv Rathee posted a video on his followers’ count, the actor and director naturally wasted no time in reacting to it. 

ALSO READ| Parineeti Chopra’s Insta Story After Raghav Chadha Joins BJP Gets ‘Thumbs Down’ From Internet; Actor Loses Followers

But before we tell you how he reacted, let us take a look at the video shared by Dhruv Rathee.

‘Raghav Chadha Buying Fake Followers’

In the video, Rathee claimed that around 2.3 million people had unfollowed Chadha on Instagram. He further alleged that the politician had begun buying paid followers to maintain his numbers.

Rathee attempted to support his claim by showing several accounts from Chadha’s follower list that appeared inactive, many of which reportedly had no profile pictures, posts, or followers.

He also pointed out that several of these accounts appeared to have been created around April 2026, suggesting they may have been added after Chadha’s follower count began dropping.

ALSO READ| ‘No Loyalty Left In DNA’: Kunickaa Sadanand Disappointed After Raghav Chadha Joins BJP, Feels Sorry for AAP

Towards the end of the video, Rathee offered three suggestions. First, he said Chadha should consider resigning if he wished to salvage what remained of his reputation. Second, he urged him to stop buying bot followers, noting that Instagram frequently removes such accounts. Finally, Rathee mentioned that much of Chadha’s popularity had been driven by younger audiences, particularly Gen Z users.

Prakash Raj’s Reaction

After watching the video, the 61-year-old actor couldn’t hold himself from reacting to the video. Since the video was hilarious, he just dropped laughing emoticons. 

Raghav Chadha’s Follower Count Drops

Raghav Chadha, a member of the Rajya Sabha, reportedly lost nearly two million followers on Instagram after he and six other MPs left the AAP to join the BJP.

On the day of the announcement, Chadha had around 14.6 million followers on Instagram. By Sunday, that number had dropped to approximately 12.7 million.

Chadha, along with Harbhajan Singh, Sandeep Pathak, Ashok Mittal, Swati Maliwal, Rajendra Gupta and Vikram Sahney, left the party led by Arvind Kejriwal on April 24.

 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Raghav Chadha's follower count drop significantly on social media?

Raghav Chadha reportedly lost nearly two million Instagram followers after he and other MPs left the AAP to join the BJP. This led to public criticism and speculation.

What was Prakash Raj's reaction to Raghav Chadha's political move?

Prakash Raj criticized Chadha's decision, comparing him to those who unfollowed him. He also reacted humorously to a video about Chadha's follower count.

What allegations were made in Dhruv Rathee's video about Raghav Chadha?

Dhruv Rathee alleged that Raghav Chadha was buying fake followers to maintain his numbers after a large number of unfollows. He pointed to inactive and newly created accounts as evidence.

What suggestions did Dhruv Rathee offer Raghav Chadha?

Rathee suggested Chadha consider resigning, stop buying bot followers, and acknowledged that his popularity was driven by younger audiences.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 Apr 2026 12:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Prakash Raj Raghav Chadha Dhruv Rathee
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