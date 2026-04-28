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HomeEntertainmentMoviesJana Nayagan Leaked Online In HD: CCTV Operator Detained For Watching, Sharing Clips Of Vijay’s Film On Facebook

Jana Nayagan Leaked Online In HD: CCTV Operator Detained For Watching, Sharing Clips Of Vijay’s Film On Facebook

A CCTV operator has been arrested after he watched leaked footage of Jana Nayagan while on election duty inside the surveillance room at Anna University.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 28 Apr 2026 03:02 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Jana Nayagan film leaked online in HD quality before release.
  • Makers urged public to avoid watching; police arrested man.
  • Nine individuals apprehended for unauthorized access and distribution.
  • Film's release delayed due to censorship and piracy issues.

The road to the screen for Jana Nayagan has been anything but smooth. After battling the censor board for months over sensitive political themes, the film was leaked online - both on piracy websites and on social media - in HD quality. Although the makers acted swiftly and took down the leaked footage from social media, it continues to circulate online. 

This led police and makers, KVN Productions, to urge people to avoid watching the film and wait for its release. However, the request bore no fruit, and a man hired for election-related duties was caught watching the leaked footage of the film inside a secure surveillance room at Anna University. The man, identified as Yuvaraj, had even boasted about the act online, sharing photos of himself watching the film.

ALSO READ| After Jana Nayagan Leaked Online in HD, Makers Plan May Release for Vijay’s Final Film: Report

A few days before the Tamil Nadu Assembly election, he had also shared an image of his identity card online, which stated that he is a CCTV supervisor at Anna University for the polling process.

Police have now detained him. 

Jana Nayagan Release Delayed

The film serves as the swansong for Vijay’s acting career. With the actor now leading the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party, the CBFC expressed concerns that the movie’s message could interfere with the democratic process. While the filmmakers and the board were locked in a month-long legal stalemate, the project remained in limbo and missed its January 9 release.

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There are reports that the film will now be released in May, with the date said to be the eighth of that month. It has also been reported that an announcement from the makers would soon follow. 

Jana Nayagan Leaked Online In HD

Cybercrime authorities have apprehended nine people in connection with the leak. According to officials investigating the case, the freelance editor gained unauthorised access to the files and stole the data. He later rendered it into a full movie and shared it with the co-accused, leading to the circulation of pirated copies online. 

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The film’s lead editor, Pradeep E Ragav, was cleared of leaking the footage; he was nevertheless suspended for violating union protocols by employing an unregistered freelancer.

About Jana Nayagan

Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan stars Vijay and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. The political action thriller was initially scheduled for release in October 2025 but was later postponed to January 9 to allow more time for production. The film reportedly faced another delay due to censorship-related issues.

Apart from Tamil, the film is also expected to release in Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why was the release of Jana Nayagan delayed?

The film's release was delayed due to censorship issues concerning its political themes and a subsequent leak of the movie online in HD quality.

What happened after Jana Nayagan was leaked online?

The makers urged people to wait for the official release. Police detained a man found watching the leaked footage in a secure surveillance room.

Who was involved in the Jana Nayagan leak?

Nine people were apprehended. A freelance editor gained unauthorized access to the files and shared them, leading to the leak.

What is the expected new release date for Jana Nayagan?

There are reports that the film will now be released on May 8th, with an official announcement expected soon from the makers.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 Apr 2026 03:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vijay Jana Nayagan
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