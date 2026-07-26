Ryan Gosling Confirmed As Marvel's Ghost Rider In Major MCU Announcement At Comic-Con

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Marvel confirmed Ryan Gosling as MCU's new Ghost Rider.

Shawn Levy will direct the film, releasing in 2028.

Gosling and Levy expressed excitement for this long-awaited project.

Marvel Studios has given fans one of the biggest surprises during San Diego Comic-Con 2026. They officially announced Ryan Gosling as the new Ghost Rider in Marvel Cinematic Universe. The long-rumoured casting was finally confirmed during the studio's Hall H presentation. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige also revealed that Shawn Levy will direct the standalone film, which is scheduled to arrive in cinemas in 2028.

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Marvel Finally Confirms Ryan Gosling As Ghost Rider

After years of speculation and fan theories, Marvel has officially brought Ryan Gosling into the MCU as Ghost Rider.

Gosling has openly expressed his admiration for Ghost Rider on several occasions, making the casting one that many fans had hoped would eventually become reality. That anticipation has now been rewarded with Marvel's official confirmation.

The upcoming film will be directed by Shawn Levy, who previously helmed Deadpool & Wolverine and recently collaborated with Gosling on Star Wars: Starfighter. Marvel has confirmed that Ghost Rider will arrive in theatres in 2028.

Just announced in Hall H:



Ryan Gosling joins the MCU in Marvel Studios' Ghost Rider, directed by Shawn Levy. Only in theaters 2028. #SDCC pic.twitter.com/S0FQKt5RGn — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 26, 2026

Ryan Gosling Addresses The Comic-Con Crowd

Following Feige's introduction, Gosling took to the Hall H stage to a huge reception from fans.

"Wow, is this really happening?" the actor said. "As you know, this is a character I’ve wanted to play for a very long time."

He then welcomed Shawn Levy onto the stage, explaining that there was "only one director" who could bring Ghost Rider to the big screen.

Levy revealed that while filming Star Wars: Starfighter, the pair frequently discussed ideas for Ghost Rider.

"As Ryan started talking about his vision for this character, we started riffing," Levy said. "And I finally said, 'Bro, let’s ride.' So guys, we’ll see you in 2028."

Later, Levy reflected on returning to Hall H following Deadpool & Wolverine.

"I’m having the greatest flashback vibes here, because I was here two years ago when we showed ‘Deadpool & Wolverine," he said.

He added, "I’ll never forget that night, because I was introduced to the greatest fans. Gosling is the absolute shit. I say that with tremendous respect. We spent a lot of time last year making ‘Starfighter,’ and the opportunity as Ryan started talking about this character, I was like, ‘Bro, let’s ride.’ We’ll see you in 2028!"

Ryan Gosling is GHOST RIDER. Movie coming in 2028 to be directed by Shawn Levy. Hall H losing its mind. pic.twitter.com/xQ76QUrB8y — Borys Kit (@Borys_Kit) July 26, 2026

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Which Ghost Rider Will Ryan Gosling Play?

Marvel has not yet confirmed which version of Ghost Rider Gosling will portray.

The character has appeared in several comic book storylines, with Johnny Blaze and Danny Ketch among the best-known Ghost Riders. Nicolas Cage previously portrayed Johnny Blaze in the 2007 Ghost Rider film and its 2011 sequel, Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance.

Although many expect Gosling could take on Johnny Blaze, Marvel has not officially revealed the character's identity.

Ghost Rider has also appeared in live action through Gabriel Luna's portrayal of Robbie Reyes in Agents of SHIELD. A planned solo series centred on that version was ultimately cancelled in 2019.