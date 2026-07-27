Arshdeep Singh Confirms Relationship With Samreen Kaur, Shares ‘My Person’ Instagram Post

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Cricketer Arshdeep Singh confirmed relationship with actor Samreen Kaur.

Matching pendants, public sightings previously fueled dating speculation.

The announcement garnered over 2.4 million likes and fan reactions.

Cricketer Arshdeep Singh has finally confirmed what fans had been guessing for months by making his relationship with actor-model Samreen Kaur Instagram official. The two had often been seen together, with their matching pendants becoming a major talking point.

Arshdeep Singh’s Instagram Post

Arshdeep Singh took to Instagram on Sunday to share a series of photos with Samreen Kaur, captioning the post, “My person,” along with a bear and a heart emoji.

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In one of the photos, the couple can be seen smiling as they pose for a selfie together. Arshdeep is seen wearing the same pendant that had earlier sparked dating rumours after it appeared in one of his Instagram Stories.

Another picture captures the two gazing at each other as someone clicks their photograph.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arshdeep Singh (@_arshdeep.singh__)

Arshdeep is currently away from international cricket after being rested for India’s three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe. The break follows a busy stretch of matches in Ireland and England.

How Did Social Media Users React?

The post, shared on Sunday, has already garnered more than 2.4 million likes, with the number continuing to rise.

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Fans also flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages and reactions.

“Cuttu,” wrote one user.

Another commented, “Very nice.”

“Rab ne bana di jodi,” wrote a third.

Arshdeep Singh And Samreen Kaur’s Relationship

Rumours of Arshdeep and Samreen’s relationship first gained momentum during IPL 2026, when the two were spotted together on multiple occasions. Videos circulating on social media allegedly showed Samreen accompanying the cricketer at Delhi airport before the Punjab Kings contingent departed.

Apart from the airport sighting, Samreen was also seen attending several Punjab Kings matches throughout the season. The duo reportedly visited a gurdwara together, adding fuel to the dating rumours.

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In May, the two were seen walking hand in hand in Dharamshala. In a viral clip, Arshdeep is seen talking on the phone while holding Samreen’s hand. After noticing someone filming them, the cricketer gestures towards the person, seemingly asking them to stop recording.

Earlier, in April, another video went viral in which Arshdeep was seen holding Samreen’s hand as they left for the Punjab Kings’ party following the team’s record-breaking run chase against Delhi Capitals.



Who Is Samreen Kaur?

Samreen Kaur, aged 26, comes from Jammu and Kashmir. Her journey into the public eye began when she was chosen as a state finalist for Femina Miss India 2018, which paved the way for her subsequent modelling and acting career. She went on to earn a BCom (Hons) degree from Symbiosis College of Arts and Commerce in Pune.

Her on-screen debut came through Kabir Khan's film 83, after which she took on roles in the ZEE5 series Nail Polish and the movie Sardaar Ji 2. Kaur was also seen in music videos with several artists, including Badshah, Guru Randhawa, Jubin Nautiyal, Jass Manak, and Maninder Buttar.

Before Arshdeep, her name had been linked romantically with YouTube personality Ashish Chanchlani. However, both individuals pushed back on these rumours at the time, insisting their relationship was purely a close friendship.