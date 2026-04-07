'Comedic Timing – Zero': Internet Roasts Alia Bhatt’s Hosting Skills | WATCH

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Bollywood acterss Alia Bhatt sparked a lively reaction online after she took on hosting duties at an award show in Mumbai. While some fans cheered her for trying something new, large sections of social media reacted sharply, critiquing her performance and questioning her comfort on a live stage.

Unexpected Backlash On Social Media Platforms

The clips of Alia hosting alongside comedians Zakir Khan and Sunil Grover spread quickly across social platforms. Many viewers began dissecting every moment from her stage presence to the audience’s lack of engagement. Although some praised her effort, a large number of posts labelled segments of her hosting as “cringe,” dismissing her jokes as flat and her delivery uncertain.

One viral reaction summed up the sentiment of a lot of commentators: “Comedic timing - zero.” Many users also pointed out the subdued crowd response during her segments, with comments like “Flat face reactions by guests:” and others saying she “is not looking confident.” The internet was quick to turn clips into fodder for memes and commentary threads, highlighting every awkward pause and unusual expression.

So Alia Bhatt is bad at both hosting and acting. pic.twitter.com/AxkuytEfXf — 🦕 (@adkeys22) April 6, 2026

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Fans Clash Over Criticism And Support

Not all reactions were negative. A number of fans defended Alia’s efforts, reminding critics that live hosting presents a very different challenge compared to scripted film work. As one supportive post noted, “Being a comedian is difficult - she is trying.” Others felt that expecting Hollywood-style improv from a first-time host might be too much, especially when compared to seasoned award show emcees.

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Despite the mixed reaction, the widespread chatter confirmed one thing: Alia Bhatt’s transition from actress to awards show host has become one of this year’s most talked‑about entertainment moments online.