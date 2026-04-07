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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities'Comedic Timing – Zero': Internet Roasts Alia Bhatt’s Hosting Skills | WATCH

'Comedic Timing – Zero': Internet Roasts Alia Bhatt’s Hosting Skills | WATCH

Alia Bhatt’s hosting debut at an award show where she received mixed reactions. While some praised her effort, many critiqued her comedic timing and stage presence.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 07 Apr 2026 05:12 PM (IST)
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Bollywood acterss Alia Bhatt sparked a lively reaction online after she took on hosting duties at an award show in Mumbai. While some fans cheered her for trying something new, large sections of social media reacted sharply, critiquing her performance and questioning her comfort on a live stage.

Unexpected Backlash On Social Media Platforms

The clips of Alia hosting alongside comedians Zakir Khan and Sunil Grover spread quickly across social platforms. Many viewers began dissecting every moment from her stage presence to the audience’s lack of engagement. Although some praised her effort, a large number of posts labelled segments of her hosting as “cringe,” dismissing her jokes as flat and her delivery uncertain.

One viral reaction summed up the sentiment of a lot of commentators: “Comedic timing - zero.” Many users also pointed out the subdued crowd response during her segments, with comments like “Flat face reactions by guests:” and others saying she “is not looking confident.” The internet was quick to turn clips into fodder for memes and commentary threads, highlighting every awkward pause and unusual expression.

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Fans Clash Over Criticism And Support

Not all reactions were negative. A number of fans defended Alia’s efforts, reminding critics that live hosting presents a very different challenge compared to scripted film work. As one supportive post noted, “Being a comedian is difficult - she is trying.” Others felt that expecting Hollywood-style improv from a first-time host might be too much, especially when compared to seasoned award show emcees.

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Despite the mixed reaction, the widespread chatter confirmed one thing: Alia Bhatt’s transition from actress to awards show host has become one of this year’s most talked‑about entertainment moments online.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What sparked a lively reaction online involving Alia Bhatt?

Alia Bhatt sparked a lively reaction online after she took on hosting duties at the Screen Awards 2026 in Mumbai. The clips of her hosting spread quickly across social platforms.

What was the nature of the social media reaction to Alia Bhatt's hosting?

While some fans cheered her for trying something new, large sections of social media reacted sharply, critiquing her performance. Many viewers dissected her stage presence and questioned her comfort on a live stage.

What specific criticisms were leveled against Alia Bhatt's hosting?

Many labeled segments of her hosting as 'cringe,' dismissing her jokes as flat and her delivery uncertain. Users also pointed out the subdued crowd response and her perceived lack of confidence.

Were there any positive reactions to Alia Bhatt's hosting?

Yes, some fans defended Alia's efforts, reminding critics that live hosting is a different challenge than scripted acting. Others felt it was too much to expect Hollywood-style improv from a first-time host.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 07 Apr 2026 05:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Alia Bhatt Sunil Grover Zakir Khan Screen Awards 2026
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