Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Actor Rajpal Yadav has broken his silence on a viral video showing journalist Saurabh Dwivedi roasting him during an award show, amid his ongoing cheque bounce case. Responding to the backlash, Rajpal clarified that the now-viral conversation was scripted for the event and urged people not to target the journalist. He added that “hurting Saurabh Dwivedi is like hurting him”.

‘Hurting Saurabh Dwivedi Is Like Hurting Me’

Rajpal Yadav took to his social media account to share a video statement defending Saurabh Dwivedi and comedian Zakir Khan. In the statement, he said that both of them are like his younger brother.

ALSO READ| Salman Khan Supports Rajpal Yadav After Saurabh Dwivedi Roasts Him: ‘Dollar Upar Ho Ya Neeche...'

“I was lucky enough to attend the award show… There I got a chance to meet the entire industry. We danced, sang together. It was an era for skits. The atmosphere was good. Different skits were going on.

He said that he, Saurabh Dwivedi and Zakir Khan had a conversation, which was apparently a part of script. “Sometimes we prepare for a scene but the scene’s real meaning gets lost. Zakir Khan and Saurabh Dwivedi are like my younger brothers. They have always showered me with love. They are our pride.

“We artists, journalists and storytellers are always connected to each other. And Saurabh has stood in front of the auditorium to clap for us. Thank you, Saurabh. Please don’t criticise him. Don’t say negative things about him. Don’t hurt him,” he added.