Rajpal Yadav stated that the video was scripted and urged people not to criticize Saurabh Dwivedi, as hurting the journalist is like hurting him.
Rajpal Yadav Defends Journalist After Backlash On Roast Video: ‘Hurting Saurabh Dwivedi Is Like Hurting Me’
Rajpal Yadav has issued a video statement defending journalist Saurabh Dwivedi and comedian Zakir Khan.
Actor Rajpal Yadav has broken his silence on a viral video showing journalist Saurabh Dwivedi roasting him during an award show, amid his ongoing cheque bounce case. Responding to the backlash, Rajpal clarified that the now-viral conversation was scripted for the event and urged people not to target the journalist. He added that “hurting Saurabh Dwivedi is like hurting him”.
‘Hurting Saurabh Dwivedi Is Like Hurting Me’
Rajpal Yadav took to his social media account to share a video statement defending Saurabh Dwivedi and comedian Zakir Khan. In the statement, he said that both of them are like his younger brother.
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“I was lucky enough to attend the award show… There I got a chance to meet the entire industry. We danced, sang together. It was an era for skits. The atmosphere was good. Different skits were going on.
He said that he, Saurabh Dwivedi and Zakir Khan had a conversation, which was apparently a part of script. “Sometimes we prepare for a scene but the scene’s real meaning gets lost. Zakir Khan and Saurabh Dwivedi are like my younger brothers. They have always showered me with love. They are our pride.
“We artists, journalists and storytellers are always connected to each other. And Saurabh has stood in front of the auditorium to clap for us. Thank you, Saurabh. Please don’t criticise him. Don’t say negative things about him. Don’t hurt him,” he added.
🙏 @saurabhtop #ZakirKhan pic.twitter.com/jPRWjQL9a6— Rajpal Naurang Yadav (@rajpalofficial) April 7, 2026
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Frequently Asked Questions
What did Rajpal Yadav say about the viral video of journalist Saurabh Dwivedi roasting him?
Why did Rajpal Yadav defend Saurabh Dwivedi and Zakir Khan?
Yadav considered the conversation with Dwivedi and Khan to be part of a script. He sees them as younger brothers who have always shown him love and considers them to be 'our pride'.
What was the context of the viral video featuring Rajpal Yadav and Saurabh Dwivedi?
The video was from an award event where Saurabh Dwivedi was roasting Rajpal Yadav. Yadav clarified that this interaction was a scripted skit.