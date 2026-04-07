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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesSalman Khan Supports Rajpal Yadav After Saurabh Dwivedi Roasts Him: ‘Dollar Upar Ho Ya Neeche...'

Salman Khan Supports Rajpal Yadav After Saurabh Dwivedi Roasts Him: ‘Dollar Upar Ho Ya Neeche...'

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 07 Apr 2026 01:33 PM (IST)

Salman Khan has come out in support of Rajpal Yadav after journalist Saurabh Dwivedi roasted the actor during a recent award event in Mumbai. Reacting to the moment, Salman said that fluctuations in the dollar-rupee exchange rate do not matter, as Rajpal will continue to get work and the money will eventually be spent in India. 

Salman Khan Supports Rajpal Yadav

“Rajpal bhai aap 30 yrs se kaam kar rahe ho aur hum sabne aapko repeat kiya hai baar baar kyunki aap apna kaam jante ho aur ek value laate ho, kaam toh aapko bohot milega aur issi dollar rate pe milega aur milte rahega. Hakikat yeh hai [Rajpal brother, you have been working for 30 years and we have chosen you again and again because you know your work and you bring value. You will continue to get plenty of work, and it will come at this same dollar rate. That is the reality]” Salman Khan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. 

He added, “Aur yeh yaad rakhna ke kabhi kabhi flow mai kuch nikal aata hai ,dena hi hai toh dimag mai rakho dil se kaam karo, dollar upar ho ya neeche kya farak padta hai dena toh India mai hi hai [And remember, sometimes things slip out in the flow of conversation. If you have to give something, keep it in mind and work with your heart. Whether the dollar goes up or down, what difference does it make? In the end, the money has to be spent in India anyway]”



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(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 Apr 2026 01:33 PM (IST)
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