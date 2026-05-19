Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Raghava Lawrence supports Vijay's choice of Rajmohan as minister.

Vishal questioned the appointment, citing Rajmohan's lack of industry experience.

Lawrence urges trust in CM Vijay's thoughtful decision-making process.

Give Rajmohan time to prove his capabilities in new role.

Raghava Lawrence has come out in support of Vijay’s decision to appoint Egmore MLA Rajmohan as the Minister for Film Technology and the Cinematograph Act. Lawrence’s remarks arrived shortly after actor Vishal publicly questioned the appointment. Lawrence urged people to trust Vijay’s judgment, stating that the Chief Minister would not have taken such a decision without proper thought and consideration. He also appealed to the public not to react hastily and instead allow time before forming opinions.

What Was The Controversy

The controversy began after Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar approved the allocation of portfolios for the nine ministers who took oath alongside Vijay on May 10. Rajmohan, who represents Egmore, was assigned several departments including school education, Tamil development, information and publicity, archaeology, Tamil culture, Film Technology, and the Cinematograph Act, among others. Before joining politics, Rajmohan was known as a YouTuber, actor, motivational speaker, content creator and public speaker.

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Raghava Lawrence Extends Support To Vijay’s Decision

Backing Vijay publicly, Lawrence shared a post on X where he expressed confidence in the Chief Minister’s decision-making process and hoped that Rajmohan would contribute positively to the welfare of the film industry.

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He also acknowledged the concerns being raised by members of the film fraternity, especially considering the current challenges faced by the Tamil film industry. Lawrence stated that Rajmohan deserved time and a fair opportunity to adapt to his new responsibilities before being judged. The Tamil film industry has recently been dealing with several issues, including rising production costs, high actor remunerations and a lack of major box office successes.

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Vishal Had Questioned The Appointment

Earlier, Vishal had openly criticised the appointment, arguing that Rajmohan lacked an understanding of the functioning and realities of the Tamil film industry. His comments triggered widespread discussion online and within industry circles. However, several people later defended Vijay’s move, saying the Chief Minister would have made the decision after careful evaluation.

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Lawrence Had Also Congratulated Vijay Earlier

This is not the first occasion where Raghava Lawrence has publicly shown support for Vijay following his political rise. A day before Vijay officially took oath as Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister, Lawrence had shared a throwback picture with him on X and congratulated him.

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In that post, Lawrence stressed the importance of respecting the people’s democratic mandate and stated that leaders should work towards supporting the formation of the newly elected government rather than creating divisions.

Vijay has now joined the list of actor-turned-political leaders such as N. T. Rama Rao, M. G. Ramachandran and J. Jayalalithaa. His party, TVK, significantly changed Tamil Nadu’s political landscape by defeating both the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, two parties that had dominated the state’s politics for decades.