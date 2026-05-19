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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesToxic New Release Date: Will Yash's Film Clash With 'Lahore 1947' And 'Awarapan 2'?

Toxic New Release Date: Will Yash's Film Clash With 'Lahore 1947' And 'Awarapan 2'?

Yash's Toxic may release on Independence Day, clashing with Lahore 1947 and Awarapan 2. No official date confirmed yet. The film was earlier delayed due to the Middle East situation.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 19 May 2026 06:02 PM (IST)
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  • Geetu Mohandas directs 'Toxic' with a stellar cast.

Fans of Yash have been waiting for a while now to watch him on the big screen in Toxic, and the wait seems to be getting longer. After multiple delays, the film may finally have a release window in sight, but it comes with its  own set of challenges. 

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'Toxic' Eyes Independence Day Weekend Release

Toxic was originally set to release on March 19, but the date had to be pushed due to the ongoing situation in the Middle East. Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 was also scheduled for the same date.

Now, according to a source quoted by Filmfare, the makers are eyeing an Independence Day release. The source said that Yash and the team are excited about the August 15 weekend and believe there is room for multiple films to release together. However, this would mean Toxic going head-to-head with Sunny Deol's Lahore 1947 and Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2. No official announcement has been made by the makers yet.

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Yash Breaks Silence On The Delay

Yash recently addressed the delay on Instagram, pointing to the difference between how films are released in India versus the West. He wrote that Toxic is a film that reminds audiences why they fell in love with cinema and that the team wants it to reach viewers across the world.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Yash (@thenameisyash)

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic features a cast that includes Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who is directing 'Toxic' and who are some of the cast members?

'Toxic' is directed by Geetu Mohandas. The cast includes Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 19 May 2026 06:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Yash Toxic Yash New Movie
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