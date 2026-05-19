Shah Rukh Khan vs Salman Khan Net Worth: Who Is Richer?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Salman earns significantly from Bigg Boss hosting and film projects.

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are not just Bollywood superstars. They are institutions. Decades of blockbuster films, massive fan bases, and smart business moves have made both stars household names far beyond India's borders. But when it comes to net worth, who actually comes out on top?

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Shah Rukh Khan's Net Worth, Sources Of Income

Shah Rukh Khan has built what can only be described as a billion-dollar empire, and he did it starting from scratch. According to the Hurun Global Rich List 2026, his total net worth stands at approximately 1.3 billion dollars, which is roughly Rs 10,800 crore. The Hurun India Rich List 2026 also counts him among the leading billionaires in India's entertainment industry.

His income comes from multiple directions. Red Chillies Entertainment, his film production company, along with his VFX arm, keeps him at the centre of Bollywood's biggest productions. He is also a co-owner of the IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders. Brand endorsements add another strong stream of revenue, as does his profit-sharing model on films. On the real estate front, his Mumbai bungalow Mannat is valued at over Rs 200 crore, and he owns additional properties in Dubai and London.

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Salman Khan's Net Worth, Sources Of Income

Salman Khan's financial story is equally impressive, though the numbers differ. As of 2026, his net worth is estimated at approximately Rs 3,225 crore, according to Siyasat Daily.

Films remain a core part of his earnings, with Salman reportedly charging over Rs 100 crore per film along with profit-sharing deals. Television, however, is where things get particularly interesting. As the long-standing host of Bigg Boss, he earns Rs 10 to 12 crore per weekend episode, with a full season adding anywhere between Rs 150 and Rs 250 crore to his income. According to Fincash, a single Bigg Boss season alone can contribute approximately Rs 200 crore to his wealth.

Brand endorsements bring in an estimated Rs 150 to 300 crore annually, with per-deal charges ranging from Rs 7 to 10 crore. His clothing label Being Human, his production banner Salman Khan Films, and a solid real estate portfolio round out his earnings. His Galaxy Apartments in Bandra, Mumbai are valued at over Rs 100 crore, while his Panvel farmhouse is estimated at Rs 80 to 100 crore. He also holds several other properties across Maharashtra.

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Shah Rukh Khan vs Salman Khan

When the numbers are laid out side by side, Shah Rukh Khan leads by a significant margin. With a net worth of approximately Rs 10,800 crore against Salman Khan's estimated Rs 3,225 crore, King Khan holds a clear financial edge over Bhaijaan in 2026.