Christopher Nolan, Tom Holland and Matt Damon recently arrived in Mumbai for a special screening of The Odyssey. Following the screening, the trio interacted with the media at a press conference, where Nolan shared several insights into the making of the highly anticipated epic, shot entirely in IMAX.

Nolan On What Makes The Odyssey Special

When Nolan was asked what made The Odyssey stand out from the many acclaimed films he has made over the years and why audiences should watch it, he said that the film was “demanding.”

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He added that the other films he had made over the years had one major sequence, but The Odyssey had several such sequences.

“I think the most special thing about The Odyssey is its scale. Every film we've made has had its own challenges, but this one was far more demanding. We shot across multiple locations, with incredibly complex and massive sets everywhere. In every film we make, there's usually at least one major sequence that takes a lot of time to figure out how to shoot. But in this film, there were many such sequences. Every time we completed one, it felt incredibly satisfying, but then we'd immediately realise that another huge sequence was waiting for us the following week. Thankfully, I had an amazing cast and an incredible crew, and they made the entire experience both enjoyable and much easier.”

Why Nolan Chose India For The Odyssey Premiere

Nolan was also asked why he chose India for the premiere of The Odyssey. He said Mumbai is “special” to him and that people here are passionate about cinema like nowhere else in the world.

He responded, “For me, choosing India was a very easy decision. The first time I came to Mumbai years ago, my friend Shivendra brought me here for a conference about the future of cinema. I met many filmmakers there and got to experience the film culture of this country. I haven't been anywhere else in the world where people love films as passionately or embrace cinema the way audiences do here,” before adding, “That's why I felt our film absolutely had to premiere in Mumbai. Mumbai is special.”

Nolan On Working In India And Shooting Entirely In IMAX

Christopher Nolan was further asked about inspiring Indian audiences to watch films in IMAX, his experience of working in India, and what Indian IMAX fans mean to him.

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“I've had two experiences with India - one through work and the other through Mumbai itself - and both have been wonderful. Anyone who comes to this city and sees it with fresh eyes finds endless inspiration as a filmmaker. You see beauty everywhere, so many fascinating details and textures, and working with the local crew has been an absolute pleasure,” he said at the presser.

He added, “This time, we shot the entire film in IMAX, something we hadn't been able to do before. We want to shoot films in the best possible way across different parts of the world so audiences can experience them on these giant IMAX screens. Our goal is to give viewers an unforgettable cinematic experience.”

Matt Damon Wants To Work With Shekhar Kapur

During the same press conference, Matt Damon was asked which Indian filmmaker he would like to collaborate with if given the opportunity.

“That filmmaker is Shekhar Kapur. I remember I couldn't do The Four Feathers with him for some reason, and I was really disappointed about that. He's been on my list ever since. I want to work with him. I've been thinking about when I'll get the chance to collaborate with him for the past twenty years.”

During the press conference, Christopher Nolan appeared excited about premiering The Odyssey in India and expressed hope that Indian audiences would enjoy the film. The film, slated for a July 17 theatrical release, stars Matt Damon as Odysseus, Tom Holland as Telemachus, Anne Hathaway as Penelope, Zendaya as Athena, and Robert Pattinson as Antinous.