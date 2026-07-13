Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Punjabi singer Jasmin Sandlas introduced fiancé Shekhar Chaudhary at Delhi concert.

Singer publicly confirmed their engagement onstage, surprising fans.

Shekhar Chaudhary reportedly a businessman, maintains private profile.

Punjabi singer Jasmin Sandlas, who lent her voice to Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster Dhurandhar, has become the talk of the town after making a major revelation about her personal life. During a recent live concert in Delhi, the singer surprised fans by introducing her fiancé, Shekhar Chaudhary, on stage for the very first time. Naturally, many are now wondering who Shekhar Chaudhary is and what he does for a living.

Jasmin Sandlas Announced Engagement During Concert

Following the success of Dhurandhar, Jasmin Sandlas has enjoyed a significant rise in popularity and is now regarded as one of the most recognised singers in the industry.

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At her recent live concert in Delhi, the singer left fans pleasantly surprised when Shekhar Chaudhary walked onto the stage. Jasmin immediately ran over to hug him, and the couple’s chemistry quickly became one of the highlights of the evening.

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While introducing him to the audience, Jasmin confirmed that the two are engaged. Addressing the crowd, she said, “Tu aa hi gaya Chaudhary sahab stage te. This is my man, everybody.” She further added, “This is the man who put the ring on my finger. He is mine.”

Who Is Shekhar Chaudhary?

Unlike Jasmin Sandlas, Shekhar Chaudhary prefers to stay away from the spotlight. In fact, it was only after the engagement announcement that many people learned the couple had been in a relationship.

While Jasmin is a well-known name in the music and entertainment industry, Shekhar has no known connection to the entertainment world.

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Jasmin had kept her relationship completely private until now, choosing to introduce her partner only when she felt the time was right.

Very little information about Shekhar Chaudhary is currently available in the public domain. According to reports, he is a businessman. However, there is no official information available regarding the nature of his business or professional work.