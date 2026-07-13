India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'Don’t Come Inside The Car': Sonakshi Sinha Gets Upset With Paps, Refuses To Leave Until They Step Back

'Don’t Come Inside The Car': Sonakshi Sinha Gets Upset With Paps, Refuses To Leave Until They Step Back

Sonakshi Sinha’s video from Akansha Ranjan and Sharan Sharma’s wedding reception has gone viral, showing the actress asking paparazzi to maintain distance while leaving the venue.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 13 Jul 2026 05:54 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Incident sparked public discussion on celebrity personal space.

Sonakshi Sinha has been making headlines after a video of her appearing upset with paparazzi went viral on social media. The actress was recently spotted at the wedding reception of actress Akansha Ranjan and filmmaker Sharan Sharma, where several pictures and videos from the event surfaced online. Among the many videos doing the rounds, one particular video has caught the attention of fans, showing Sonakshi visibly annoyed as photographers followed her while she was leaving the venue.

Sonakshi Asks Paparazzi To Step Back

In the viral video, Sonakshi can be seen walking towards her car after leaving the reception. As photographers gathered around her to capture pictures and videos, the actress initially greeted them politely and waved goodbye.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

However, the situation appeared to change when the paparazzi moved too close to her vehicle. Maintaining her composure, Sonakshi asked them to give her some space and said, “Please don’t come inside the car. That’s enough now. Bye, good night.”

She then added, “Until you leave, I won’t get inside the car.”

The actress, who is usually seen sharing a friendly rapport with the paparazzi and interacting with them warmly, appeared visibly uncomfortable in the moment. The video has since gone viral, with many social media users discussing the importance of respecting celebrities’ personal space.

ALSO READ | Akhil Akkineni's Lenin Mints Rs 37.07 Cr At Box Office; Gets Thumbs Up From Chiranjeevi, RGV, Nagarjuna

Sonakshi attended Akansha Ranjan and Sharan Sharma’s wedding reception with her mother, Poonam Sinha. The mother-daughter duo also posed for photographers at the event and happily greeted the paparazzi before leaving.

Sonakshi Sinha’s Recent Work And Personal Life

On the professional front, Sonakshi Sinha has been away from the big screen for some time. She was recently seen in the courtroom drama series System, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video on May 22.

ALSO READ | Mahesh Manjrekar's Wife Medha Manjrekar Opens Up About Cancer Battle, Says 'I Remember Grace'

Apart from her acting projects, Sonakshi remains highly active on social media. She often shares glimpses of her life with her husband, actor Zaheer Iqbal, including fun moments and candid pictures that continue to receive love from fans.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Sonakshi Sinha's most recent professional project?

Sonakshi Sinha was recently seen in the courtroom drama series 'System.' It premiered on Amazon Prime Video on May 22, 2026.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
Read More
Published at : 13 Jul 2026 05:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sonakshi Sinha Akansha Ranjan Sharan Sharma
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
'Don’t Come Inside The Car': Sonakshi Sinha Gets Upset With Paps, Refuses To Leave Until They Step Back
'Don’t Come Inside The Car': Sonakshi Sinha Gets Upset With Paps, Refuses To Leave Until They Step Back
Celebrities
Surbhi Jyoti Reveals Baby Daughter’s Name, Shares Heartwarming First Glimpse
Surbhi Jyoti Reveals Baby Daughter’s Name, Shares Heartwarming First Glimpse
Celebrities
Kinjal Dave Deletes Engagement Photos With Dhruvin Shah; Has The Couple Called It Quits?
Kinjal Dave Deletes Engagement Photos With Dhruvin Shah; Has The Couple Called It Quits?
Celebrities
Ranveer Singh To Begin Shooting ‘Pralay’ In August, Wrap Schedule By Diwali Before Paternity Break: Report
Ranveer Singh To Begin Shooting ‘Pralay’ In August, Wrap Schedule By Diwali Before Paternity Break: Report
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Protests Against Pakistan Government Continue in PoK for 35th Day
Safety Alert: Birthday Banner Falls From Flyover Onto Bike on Thane Highway
Breaking News: Baba Ramdev's Hindu Rashtra Remarks Trigger Political Controversy
Breaking News: Nitesh Rane's Remarks on Aamir Khan's Marriage Spark Political Row
Breaking: Four Teenagers Drown in Yamuna River in Delhi's Alipur
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget