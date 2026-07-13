Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Incident sparked public discussion on celebrity personal space.

Sonakshi Sinha has been making headlines after a video of her appearing upset with paparazzi went viral on social media. The actress was recently spotted at the wedding reception of actress Akansha Ranjan and filmmaker Sharan Sharma, where several pictures and videos from the event surfaced online. Among the many videos doing the rounds, one particular video has caught the attention of fans, showing Sonakshi visibly annoyed as photographers followed her while she was leaving the venue.

Sonakshi Asks Paparazzi To Step Back

In the viral video, Sonakshi can be seen walking towards her car after leaving the reception. As photographers gathered around her to capture pictures and videos, the actress initially greeted them politely and waved goodbye.

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However, the situation appeared to change when the paparazzi moved too close to her vehicle. Maintaining her composure, Sonakshi asked them to give her some space and said, “Please don’t come inside the car. That’s enough now. Bye, good night.”

She then added, “Until you leave, I won’t get inside the car.”

The actress, who is usually seen sharing a friendly rapport with the paparazzi and interacting with them warmly, appeared visibly uncomfortable in the moment. The video has since gone viral, with many social media users discussing the importance of respecting celebrities’ personal space.

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Sonakshi attended Akansha Ranjan and Sharan Sharma’s wedding reception with her mother, Poonam Sinha. The mother-daughter duo also posed for photographers at the event and happily greeted the paparazzi before leaving.

Sonakshi Sinha’s Recent Work And Personal Life

On the professional front, Sonakshi Sinha has been away from the big screen for some time. She was recently seen in the courtroom drama series System, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video on May 22.

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Apart from her acting projects, Sonakshi remains highly active on social media. She often shares glimpses of her life with her husband, actor Zaheer Iqbal, including fun moments and candid pictures that continue to receive love from fans.