Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shots fired near White House Correspondents' Dinner caused panic.

Actor Cheryl Hines described hiding under tables from danger.

Security rushed Hines and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. out.

Suspect with weapons confronted by Secret Service; no fatalities.

A glamorous evening in Washington turned into a moment of panic when shots were fired during the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday. Guests gathered for one of the most high-profile media events in the US were left shaken as chaos unfolded near the ballroom.

Among those present was actor Cheryl Hines, who later described the terrifying scenes after escaping the venue with husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

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Cheryl Hines Describes The Frightening Moment

Hours after the incident, Cheryl took to social media and spoke directly about what happened. Recalling the shocking moment, she said, “We were there, and we heard shots, and everybody got under the tables. Nobody knew what was going on.”

Security Rushes Cheryl Hines Out

Cheryl also spoke about how her husband’s security team acted immediately as the situation escalated. She said, “Bobby’s security detail surrounded us and took us. They really had to lift me over (the) chairs because I’m in heels and a gown. And they took us through all of the back ways, and we got in the car and left.”

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What Happened At The White House Dinner?

According to reports, a man carrying guns and knives entered the lobby outside the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner and charged towards the ballroom. Secret Service agents confronted him as shots rang out, sending guests diving for cover.

Authorities believe the suspect acted alone, though they have not confirmed a motive or intended target. There were no fatalities, and President Donald Trump was not injured.

Later in the night, Trump addressed reporters during a press conference while still dressed in formal evening wear. He said, "When you're impactful, they go after you. When you're not impactful, they leave you alone.”