Shots were fired in the lobby outside the ballroom during the event. Secret Service agents confronted a man carrying guns and knives, and guests took cover.
'Everybody Got Under The Tables': Cheryl Hines Shares Chilling Account Of White House Shooting Incident
Cheryl Hines recalled the terrifying moment shots were fired during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, forcing guests to take cover.
- Shots fired near White House Correspondents' Dinner caused panic.
- Actor Cheryl Hines described hiding under tables from danger.
- Security rushed Hines and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. out.
- Suspect with weapons confronted by Secret Service; no fatalities.
A glamorous evening in Washington turned into a moment of panic when shots were fired during the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday. Guests gathered for one of the most high-profile media events in the US were left shaken as chaos unfolded near the ballroom.
Among those present was actor Cheryl Hines, who later described the terrifying scenes after escaping the venue with husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
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Cheryl Hines Describes The Frightening Moment
Hours after the incident, Cheryl took to social media and spoke directly about what happened. Recalling the shocking moment, she said, “We were there, and we heard shots, and everybody got under the tables. Nobody knew what was going on.”
Security Rushes Cheryl Hines Out
Cheryl also spoke about how her husband’s security team acted immediately as the situation escalated. She said, “Bobby’s security detail surrounded us and took us. They really had to lift me over (the) chairs because I’m in heels and a gown. And they took us through all of the back ways, and we got in the car and left.”
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What Happened At The White House Dinner?
According to reports, a man carrying guns and knives entered the lobby outside the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner and charged towards the ballroom. Secret Service agents confronted him as shots rang out, sending guests diving for cover.
Authorities believe the suspect acted alone, though they have not confirmed a motive or intended target. There were no fatalities, and President Donald Trump was not injured.
Later in the night, Trump addressed reporters during a press conference while still dressed in formal evening wear. He said, "When you're impactful, they go after you. When you're not impactful, they leave you alone.”
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Frequently Asked Questions
What happened at the White House Correspondents' Dinner?
Was anyone injured during the incident?
No fatalities were reported, and President Donald Trump was not injured. The article does not mention other guests being injured.
What did Cheryl Hines say about the incident?
Cheryl Hines described hearing shots and guests getting under tables. She also detailed how her husband's security team quickly escorted her out of the venue.
What was the suspect's motive?
Authorities believe the suspect acted alone, but they have not yet confirmed a motive or their intended target.